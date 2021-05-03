Weibo post mocking plight of COVID in India after backlash





A social media post linked to China Communist Party that seemed to be mocking India on his plight of coronavirus was deleted after being sharply criticized. The post on Chinese site Weibo showed an image of a recent successful rocket launch in China, juxtaposed with a photo of funeral pyres in India cremating victims of COVID-19, the BBC reports . The caption in the photo read: “Lighting a fire in China VS lighting a fire in India.” A screenshot of the Weibo message, which has since been deleted. (BBC / Weibo) The post, which appeared yesterday on behalf of the Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee, has since been deleted, according to the BBC. Many Weibo users posted comments condemning the post. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese media outlet Global Times, wrote, “Hold the banner of humanitarianism high at this time, show sympathy for India, and firmly place Chinese society on high moral ground.” A COVID-19 patient on oxygen provided by the Hemkunt Foundation at Sector 42 near the MCG office in Gurugram, India. (Parveen Kumar / Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Earlier in the weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to India, offering to help provide assistance to the nation ravaged by COVID. Yesterday India recorded a high pandemic with nearly 402,000 infections in one day. Today’s figure was down slightly to 392,488. However, the death toll continues to skyrocket to 3,689 in the past 24 hours. India: COVID-19 crisis overwhelms country with record number of infections World Health Organization expert Dr Margaret Harris said today she worries as little as 5% of infections are reported in the country.

