Maryam Nawaz and Usman Dar defend AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf after Ashiq Awans explosion





SIALKOT: PM Imran Khan’s Assistant Usman Dar and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz spoke out in support of Sialkots Deputy Commissioner Sonia Sadaf who was severely reprimanded by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan he one day ago.

They released statements defending the female officer who was publicly humiliated by the Punjab’s chief advisor to ministers during a visit to a Ramadan bazaar.

Awan was offended when some buyers complained about the sale of substandard edibles in the market.

The video of the hard exchange went viral on social media within hours, after which statements were released in favor of Sonia Sadaf.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar has expressed concerns about the incident.

He said he knew the Assistant Commissioner, adding that she was an efficient and competent officer.

Dar added that the role of women officers in governance is important and should be appreciated.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said officials and bureaucrats are appointed to any administrative post after excelling in studies and passing competitions.

Taking a government search, she said they were not “selected” for posts.

She said that no minister or the special assistant to the chief minister had the right to insult any officer and asked Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to apologize to AC Sonia Sadaf.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Academy graduates did not mince words and said they stood by Sadaf’s side, asking Awan to apologize for his behavior.

A PAS officer has been publicly humiliated. It is a criminal act.

Chief Secretary of the Punjab concerned

Later, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, while reacting to the Sialkot incident, said the uncivilized treatment of an administrative officer in a Ramadan bazaar was reprehensible.

In a statement Sunday evening, the Punjab CS said Deputy Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and other administrative officers were on the front lines despite the scorching heat and the corona pandemic.

He said using unethical language with an officer or staff member is reprehensible and added that administrative officers from all over Punjab were on the ground day and night for the convenience of the people. , which is very appreciable.

Jawwad Rafique Malik said he had expressed his reservations about the tragic incident to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

