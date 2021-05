New Lincoln Project ad mocks Donald Trump for ‘being played’ by GOP ‘swamp’ creatures

Project Lincoln continues its efforts to push Donald Trump past the presidency, launching a new ad pushing Trump into a presidential race in 2024.

The new ad, titled “Swamp Thing,” lasts just over a minute and highlights one of Trump’s major promises during his one-term presidency.

“We’re going to drain the swamp,” the ad begins, broadcasting an oft-repeated quote from Trump from his 2016 campaign.

But the video then turns into a mockery of Trump, arguing that some insufficiently supportive GOP members have regained control in Washington, DC.

“The swamp won, Donald. Mitch McConnell’s Washington Consultants make a lot of money using your name. We don’t know if Mitch gets a cut, but what do you think Donald? said the narrator of the announcement.

“You are being played. He chooses candidates who are loyal to him, ”the narrator continues, referring to McConnell’s promise to influence the GOP primaries for US Senate seats, even if that means endorsing a candidate not backed by Trump.

Project Lincoln plans to run the new ad on Fox News, Fox Business, and the Palm Beach media marketplace to get the attention of Trump, a rabid cable news consumer. The spot will also work digitally.

The narrator continues to poke Trump, mocking an April awards show starring Senator Rick Scott. Scott traveled to Mar-a-Lago to present Trump with the new Champion for Freedom Award, courtesy of the Republican National Senate Committee, which Scott now heads.

“They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands,” the narrator says mockingly, before arguing that the coup was a way to appease Trump while ignoring his candidate and his political preferences for the future.

“If you’ve fallen in love, they’ll laugh at you all the way to the bank. Maybe you shouldn’t be running again. Maybe Mitch McConnell’s power over the GOP is just too much for you. Maybe what McConnell and the rest of Washington are saying is true, that Trump is finished.

Despite Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, Project Lincoln continued to roast Trump through similar ads. You can watch the latest announcement below.

