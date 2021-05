How Boris Johnson Can Fix No 10 Wallpaper Bills Problem

It was recently revealed that Boris Johnson – our country’s extremely focused leader who still has a keen eye for detail – was walking around, not realizing that his cell phone number had been available for free online for years.

The PM has finally changed the numbers to something more private.

Sadly, that means the UK’s more than 68 million people can no longer give Boris a bell at 3 a.m. to discuss wallpaper or any other topic of global importance that comes their way. mind. Martin Morrison, of Lochinver, believes there could have been a more satisfactory solution to Mr Johnson’s difficulties. “A lot of problems could be solved if, instead of changing his phone number, he changed his address,” suggests our reader. Lost in translation A diary on a Scottish mistaken for Irish reminds Orcadian Willie Towers to attend a conference in Mexico, where he had a conversation with a guy from New Zealand, who turned out to be a Shetland expat. Willie noticed an American delegate nearby and asked him to join in the discussion. The American politely declined, explaining, “I’m so sorry, but I don’t speak French.” Item of the week IMPORTANT political intervention from former Glasgow Labor MP Tom Harris: ‘For the last time,’ he said, ‘we are not Americans, so this week’s polling day is not called’ Super Thursday “. We’re British, so we call it “Thursday”. ” The computer said no ‘ Scientists have yet to successfully propel humans to Mars. Although they have developed PawSense, a computer program that detects when your cat is walking on your keyboard. He then blocks the seizure and makes a sound to frighten him. Fife comedian Richard Pulsford is most impressed with this blocking ability. “Does that put everything on its feet?” he marvels. Dopey on the dangers WHO needs logic, rational thinking, and health concerns when you can swap those thrift stores for a pinch of baccy wrapped tightly in a piece of paper? Or, to put it another way, reader Alan McKinney says, “I just saw a smoker pull down his Covid mask to blow out his cigarette.” Brought to book WE continue to suggest books for fiction fan Nicola Sturgeon to read. David Donaldson thinks she should read Salmond Fishing In The Yemen carefully. And once she’s done, she should try The Plague. “This is an Albert Camus account of the plague,” he explains, “not about a particularly boring rival.” Time passes DESIGNED for the day of reader Arnold Robertson, who thinks, “House flies have been around much longer than houses.”







