Buy American? Biden’s economic message is easier said than done





Buy American. It’s a common refrain among politicians on both sides of the aisle.

So common, in fact, that former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden – who share little in common – both promoted the concept.

Biden recently made a case for buying American goods during his Wednesday night speech to Congress, selling them as a way to bring more life to the US economy.

But buying American is easier said than done, in large part because the definition of an “American” product has been confused over the past decades in an increasingly globalized economy.

Biden said he had “vigorously” insisted that members of his administration direct their purchasing power, backed by his recent stimulus package, to American products.

“It doesn’t violate any trade agreement. It’s been the law since the 1930s, buy American,” Biden said. “American taxpayers’ money is going to be used to buy American, made in America and create American jobs. It is what it is supposed to be and it would be in this administration.”

As he said, however, the US government already devotes most of its purchasing power to US branded products.

Take the example of vehicles.

In fiscal 2019, 94% of the 645,000 U.S. government vehicles were national brands, such as Chevrolet and Ford, according to the General Service Administration.

The government is ‘already buying American’

In that year – the most recent for which data were available – the cost of operating national vehicles to the government totaled $ 4.1 billion, compared with just $ 262 million spent operating models of foreign brands. The departments of state and defense, both of which operate largely in foreign countries where U.S. brands are often limited or unavailable, accounted for more than 90 percent of government spending on foreign vehicles, according to the GSA.

“When it comes to buying America, there’s not much they can do,” said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research who tracks the auto industry and certain consumer goods. “When you look at government purchases, the vast majority of government purchases over the past five or six years have been American products.”

So for the “buy American” movement to gain momentum, it will likely have to tap heavily into the purchasing power of consumers and businesses.

“I think it’s more about reaching out to the private sector, individual consumers and families and encouraging them to buy American products,” Nelson said.

But, again, what exactly is an “American” product?

Back to cars and trucks.

Are Jeeps Really American?

The Jeep Cherokee SUV was the second most “made in America” vehicle of 2019, according to a Cars.com study, behind only the Ford Ranger pickup. The 2020 Cherokee was assembled at a factory in Illinois and has obtained more than 60% of its parts from American factories, including its engine and transmission, according to reports from the American Automobile Labeling Act of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But Jeep, often considered the quintessential American vehicle brand, does not manufacture all of its vehicles in the United States.

Just look at the Jeep Renegade, another SUV that is slightly smaller and less expensive than the Cherokee. It is assembled in Italy and obtains 86% of its parts from outside the United States or Canada, including its Italian engine.

On the other hand, car manufacturers based in foreign countries, including Japanese companies like Toyota and Honda as well as Korean manufacturers like Hyundai and Kia, manufacture millions of vehicles every year in the United States.

Regardless of the model, there are about 30,000 parts in an average gasoline car, there is actually no way to buy a purely American vehicle.

“These parts are made everywhere,” Nelson said. “Globally, supply chains have become extremely complicated over the past decades.”

Conclusion: buying American does not always mean buying American, and vice versa.

To be sure, proponents of buying American goods say it’s always the right thing to do to support American jobs. The United Auto Workers, a union representing hourly workers, has banned foreign-brand vehicles from its parking lots to emphasize its American buying message.

On Thursday, after General Motors announced plans to manufacture electric vehicles in Mexico, the UAW called the move “improper.”

“At a time when General Motors is calling for a significant investment from the US government to subsidize electric vehicles, it is a slap in the face not only for UAW members and their families, but also for US taxpayers and the workforce. American work, ”said Terry Dittes, UAW vice president and director of the union’s GM division, in a statement.

But critics of the “buy American” movement say it will have unintended consequences.

“The US purchasing provisions have an effect first and foremost – they raise prices – because if American products were more affordable than foreign products, people would already buy them,” said Iain Murray, trade policy expert at Competitive Enterprise. Institute, in an email. “But they’re not, because American workers demand a wage premium – and President Biden wants them to get it.” It drives up the prices. “

