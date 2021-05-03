Impact of devastating wave of Indian viruses spreads to politics – NBC10 Philadelphia





India on Monday recorded 368,147 new cases of coronavirus and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic wave sweeps the country. The latest figures came after the leaders of 13 opposition parties urged the government to launch a free vaccination campaign and ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals. Over the weekend, several hospital officials requested court intervention over the oxygen supply in New Delhi, where a lockdown was extended for a week in an attempt to contain the wave of infections. The water went over the head. Enough is enough, the New Delhi High Court said, adding that it would start punishing government officials if the oxygen supplies allocated to hospitals are not delivered. 24 COVID-19 patients died at a government-run hospital in the southern state of Karnataka on Monday amid reports of an oxygen shortage. It is not known how many died due to lack of oxygen, but the chief minister ordered an investigation into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the outbreak, which has pushed India to the brink of an already fragile and underfunded health system. Massive election rallies organized by his Bharatiya Janata party and other parties as well as a giant Hindu festival on the banks of the Ganges may have exacerbated the spread, experts said, adding that new variants could also increase cases. Modi’s party suffered a resounding electoral defeat on Sunday in a key state, West Bengal, failing to oust its chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. He retained power in the northeastern state of Assam but lost in two southern states. While the four states already presented difficult electoral challenges for Modi’s party outside of the pandemic, analysts said the results weakened Modis’ position as the spike in infections crippled the already fragile health system. Meanwhile, the world’s largest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, said Monday’s game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders would be postponed after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The two players isolated themselves and medical staff were tracing their contacts. Despite an increase in cases, the league has hosted nightly games behind closed doors since its launch in April. India has confirmed 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, behind only the United States, which has counted more than 32.4 million. More than 218,000 people in India have died, according to the Ministry of Health. Both figures are believed to be vast underestimates. India opened its vaccination campaign to people aged 18 to 44 on Saturday, a mammoth task undermined by limited supplies. India is the world’s largest producer of vaccines, but even the ongoing effort to vaccinate people over 45 is a stutter. Since January, 10% of Indians have received a dose, but only about 1.5% have received the required two doses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos