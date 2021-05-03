Empty promises of zero emissions – Opinion





STRONGLY, President Joko Widodo did not talk endlessly about his commitments during his participation in the Climate Summit on Thursday, April 22. Had he made new pledges for additional contributions from Indonesia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the country could have lost face. Initiated by United States President Joe Biden, the climate conference was conceived as proof that the United States had returned to the front line of countries supporting the Paris Agreement. Since 2017, under the administration of Donald Trump, the world's second largest producer of emissions had withdrawn from global action to mitigate the climate crisis. Of course, this virtual conference was not only about the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement. It was also crucial because there is now strong pressure for each country to redouble its efforts to reduce increasingly serious greenhouse gas emissions. The 26th Conference of the Parties, part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in Glasgow, Scotland, in November is heralded as an opportunity to spark a new agreement. Therefore, when he invited the leaders of 40 countries with key roles in managing the climate crisis at the end of March, Biden spoke about the importance for every head of state to make stronger commitments. than they had taken it before. Unfortunately, President Jokowi did not seize this opportunity. While Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have set concrete deadlines for their countries to reach zero emissions, Jokowi has not even addressed this important point. Brazil has promised to achieve this goal in 2050 and China in 2060. This despite the fact that in Indonesia, the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the Ministry of Environment and Forests have already carried out calculations based on a number of scenarios. Based on the most ambitious scenario, at the Indonesia Net-Zero 2021 summit, Bappenas President Suharso Monoarfa said Indonesia could end carbon emissions by 2045. To achieve this, the country should make major changes to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. fuel. A large body of research shows that the majority of carbon emissions in Indonesia come from the energy sector. Perhaps this is why President Joko Widodo did not mention any ambitious carbon reduction targets. We know that right now the government is desperately trying to attract investment to stimulate economic growth. To achieve this, the government even rolled out the Job Creation Act, intended to encourage new businesses and create jobs. In an interview with BBC News in February 2020, Jokowi said environmental conservation was not yet a priority. It is true that when speaking at the Climate Summit, Jokowi continued to emphasize Indonesia's seriousness in tackling climate change – which he described as a national interest. But a number of success claims were inaccurate. For example, Jokowi claimed that his policies had succeeded in preventing the conversion of 66 million hectares of forests and peatlands. However, the fact is that 51 million hectares of this area are conserved and protected forests that have always been protected by law. In his statement, Jokowi did not mention the various development plans, laws and political finance for the energy sector, which clearly favor the interests of the coal, oil and natural gas tycoons. If this kind of development continues, Indonesia will never be able to meet the goal of net zero emissions.







