“ Governments’ unique national agenda is like martial law ”





In the PTI government’s grand vision for a unified education system for all of Pakistan, it seems that children from minority communities have no space.

Article 22 of the Pakistani Constitution guarantees the rights of minorities and stipulates that “no one shall be subjected to religious education in any educational establishment … if such education concerns a religion other than his own”.

Yet Lahore-based public policy expert Peter Jacob and a team of educators found that 9% of the content in the government’s newly introduced Single National Curriculum Class 3 English textbook violated Article 22. .

The English Single National Curriculum textbooks show women only in the roles of mother, housewife and teacher, while men can be seen in more diverse roles, such as a policeman, a farmer and a doctor.

The violations seem to worsen as the child gets older. Educators found that 23% of the Class 4 English textbook and 21.42% of the Class 5 textbook also violated Article 22.

English and Urdu are compulsory subjects for studying under the government’s unique national curriculum.

“A contentious issue [for minorities] was teaching Islamic content [to their children] in compulsory subjects, ”Jacob told Geo.tv.

“Besides coercion, it is discriminatory because students belonging to religious minorities are required to study and take exams for these subjects.”

The One National Curriculum English textbooks show women only in the roles of mother, housewife and teacher.

Some examples highlighted by Jacob include a question on the first page of a Unified Government Curriculum template Urdu textbook, which asks students in Class 2 the following:

“Do you know? Allah is our creator”.

Likewise, in the English textbook of class 1, there is a comprehension passage titled: “Blessings from Allah”, while in the English textbook of class 3, eight-year-olds are instructed. to recite a naat, which has been described as a poem that specially praises the Prophet Muhammad (peace_be_upon_him).

The unique national curriculum: a glittering disaster

Most of these are concepts or beliefs that non-Muslim children are unlikely to be familiar with and, due to their constitutionally guaranteed rights, should not be forced to become familiar with.

Although a footnote states that teachers do not force non-Muslim children to study Islamic texts at the end of every page of textbooks, these instructions alone, educators say, will be difficult to apply in classrooms. class where Muslims and non-Muslims. students study together.

Jacob, who was first hired as an attorney by the government during curriculum writing last year, said he was surprised when he saw the end result. The expert said that recommendations he subsequently sent to the government, calling for such content to be revised, had been ignored.

Dr Yaqoob Bangash, a historian, who has also seen the textbooks, says religious content has increased significantly in the new curriculum.

“The question is: if you add religious content once to [compulsory subject] manuals, it is very difficult to remove it. No government, even in 50 years, will be able to reduce it, ”he told Geo.tv.

In light of similar concerns, the Punjab Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs has requested the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board to exclude all Islamic content from compulsory subjects and move the content to the Punjab. subject of Islamiyat, according to a report in The News.

What is the unique national program?

The idea behind Pakistan’s unique Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) program for all schools, including public, private and even religious seminars, is to ensure that “all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive education. high-quality education, ”according to the website of the Federal Department of Education and Vocational Training.

PTI’s unique national program aims to ensure that “all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive a quality education,” according to the website of the Federal Department of Education and Vocational Training.

The website adds that the SNC aims to promote the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, the vision of Quaid, and to help students move from rote learning to critical and creative thinking.

The new program came into effect from March. Students enrolled in grades 1-5 are now required to study seven subjects: English, General Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, General Culture, and Urdu. Non-Muslim students have the option of choosing religious education instead of Islamiyat.

The new program will be rolled out in three phases. This year in March it was implemented for classes 1 to 5. Next year the SNC will be extended to classes 6-8 and the following year to classes 9-12. So far, only the Punjab has approved the SNC.

Are SNC manuals up to the task?

Despite the government’s commitment to promoting quality education, Sana Mirza, a mother of three children in school, fears that the new program will slow down her children’s intellectual growth rather than stimulate it.

Mirza, whose eldest son is in grade 8 at Aitchison College in Lahore, completed his class’s new English program.

“It made me dizzy,” she told Geo.tv, “It’s a huge setback for the kids. This Class 8 English program teaches what my child learned in Class 2. “

There is undoubtedly a marked difference between the quality of textbooks approved by the government and that of private schools.

When we looked through the SNC textbooks for English Class 3, we found that one of the poems 8-year-olds were asked to recite was the children’s classic: “If you are happy and you know, applaud. ”

This poem is usually taught at the primary level to students of private educational institutions.

Separately, vocabulary words to be learned at class 3 level include: “good”, “clean”, “English”, “classroom”. In comparison, the Oxford International English textbook, taught in private schools in class 3, introduces students to more advanced vocabulary, such as: “categorically”, “toggle”, “trance”.

The stereotypical way in which women are portrayed in textbooks is also problematic. In the new Class 1 English textbook, a woman is only seen in the role of a mother, a housewife and a teacher. During this time, men were portrayed in more diverse roles, such as policeman, farmer, and doctor.

“It’s like martial law,” Mirza said, “it’s not democratic. This program was imposed on our children. Did anyone ask us, parents, before it was drafted?

The new program will be rolled out in three phases. This year in March it was implemented for classes 1 to 5. Next year the SNC will be extended to classes 6-8 and the following year to classes 9-12. Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, Mufti Sirajul Hassan, spokesperson for Wafaq ul Madaris Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, welcomes the government’s decision to roll out a uniform program.

“In fact, it was our idea,” he told Geo.tv, “to make the difference between rich and poor disappear.” For this to be successful, he adds, the curriculum will need to be properly applied to all private schools.

Right to choose

On March 20, 140 human rights activists, parents and educators signed an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The state curriculum, the signatories wrote, takes away parents’ right to choose the kind of education they want for their children, which is a “basic human right.”

He adds that article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Pakistan is a signatory, insists that states respect the freedom of parents to ensure the religious and moral education of their children in accordance with their own convictions. .

An educator, who was part of the original drafting of the One National Curriculum, told Geo.tv on condition of anonymity that Prime Minister Khan had personally promised him that the new curriculum would not take away parents’ right to choose. the type of program. the education they want to give to their children.

But when the SNC was deployed, he said he was shocked that the prime minister had broken his word.

Is SNC the solution to Pakistan’s education problems?

In a country of more than 210 million people, which has the world’s second-largest number of out-of-school children aged 5 to 16, UNICEF says the unique program will help tackle inequalities educational standards in Pakistan?

On March 20, 140 human rights activists, parents and educators signed an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming that the state’s program denies parents the right to choose the kind of education they want for their children. children. Photo: Reuters

“The government is deliberately ignoring the elephant in the room,” Bangash said. [the government] says, “Let’s control the private schools”, while the elephant is the public schools. “

Bangash adds that he believes there appears to be “hatred for private education” within the government.

“The reason private schools exist in Pakistan and work well is because the government has failed in its job to provide education,” he said, “If public schools were good, why was anyone? would one go to private schools? So, rather than improving public schools, they believe that by lowering the image of private schools, they will improve the image of the government.

Meanwhile, parents take matters into their own hands. If the government curriculum is imposed on students, Nilofer *, a mother of two, is sure what to do.

“I’m going to take my child out of school and hire tutors to teach them at home,” she told Geo.tv. “The cost will be about the same as a private school tuition fee, but I won’t let my kids continue. I did not register to shoot my child. “

* names changed to protect privacy

