The trust gap between winners and losers in elections





In Arizona, the vote recount for the last presidential election in November is proceeding at a steady pace. In Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, Republican lawmakers continue to press “law reform on the assumption that the outcome was determined by fraud, a premise rejected more than 50 times by state courts and federal.

But while the current level of lingering disbelief on the part of Donald Trump’s supporters is unusually high, a gap between the willingness of winning and losing parties to accept the outcome of a presidential contest is nothing new. An article just published by MIT political scientists Jesse T. Clark and Charles Stewart III analyzes the data on the subject and presents remarkable results on voter confidence following the 2020 election. In particular, While the gap between the two parties’ belief that the contest was fair is by far the largest on record, the explanation may not be what one would expect.

Election fraud has a long history in the United States. In the 19th century, it was endemic. Even Abraham Lincolns’ crushing re-election in 1864 was marred by plausible accusations that military commanders allowed Republican soldiers to return home to vote but kept Democratic troops on the ground. Although changes in the process at the start of the 20th century significantly reduced the possibility of manipulating the tally, in a close election many losers still lean towards the idea that the numbers were rigged. Many Republicans did not believe the 1960 results. Many Democrats did not believe the 2000 results.

Additionally, as Clark and Stewart point out in the new study, even outside of the result, shocks to the voting system and the switch to new voting machines, for example, can reduce confidence that ballots will be counted correctly. . The lingering skepticism among Trump supporters following the pandemic-induced process changes in the 2020s is therefore no surprise.

Which brings us back to the unprecedented gap between Democratic and Republican belief in electoral fairness. There are two ways to measure this belief: voter confidence that their own vote will be counted fairly and voter confidence in the overall result. While Clark and Stewart have a lot to say about the former, the latter is where their conclusions are most disappointing: “The divergence of opinion between Democrats and Republicans in 2020 compared to 2016, and even 2012, is evident in practically all states.

Before we continue, let’s be clear about what the paper measures. The authors are not interested in the absolute level of trust on both sides but in the change in these levels after the elections. Suppose that before the election, 52% of Party A voters and 48% of Party B voters expect a fair result. After the victory of Party A, his confidence rose to 55%, an increase of 3 points. Party B’s confidence drops to 45%, a loss of 3 points. Because Clark and Stewart are interested in how the election result affects confidence, they are measuring the sum of the change here, 6 percentage points.

In 2016, as usual, the rise in confidence in fairness among Trump supporters added to the decline among Hillary Clinton supporters was 18.2 points, but hardly surprising.

Now consider 2020. The post-election gap was 48.6 points. That brings us to the surprising part: “Contrary to expectations, the biggest gap was not due to the fact that Trump supporters weren’t particularly confident, but the growing confidence of Biden supporters.

Here are the numbers: Among Trump supporters, confidence in the accuracy of the count, already at an all-time low, hardly changed after the election. But the 24.1% figure before the vote among Biden supporters rose to an unheard of 72.8% afterwards. In other words, the cause of the 2020 gap isn’t that Republicans have become unusually suspicious of the outcome; it was that Democrats became unusually certain that the numbers were correct.

The authors suggest that the extreme democratic confidence of the 2020s was “influenced by a strong negative repudiation of Trump that calls the election results into question.” This proposal would turn conventional wisdom upside down: Trump’s unsupported pre-election claims of rigging may have depressed Republicans’ confidence in tally fairness, but his equally unsupported post-election insistence on voter fraud. ‘influenced that the Democrats.

What does all of this mean for the future?

It depends. If the explosive and controversial Trump turns out to be unique, one would expect the passage of time and one or two election cycles to take us back to the “normal political world, in which views of fairness fluctuate around short-term. from a large background, depending on who wins and who loses.

But ideological certainties can be sticky. Today’s dispute over a particular election may become the axiom of tomorrow. So if the attitudes Clark and Stewart measure prove to herald a new normal, our fragile democracy could be headed for a particularly unhealthy future.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg opinion columnist. He is a law professor at Yale University and was a clerk of the United States Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

