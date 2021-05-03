Senior EU diplomat at center of dispute with Boris Johnson to visit Scotland ‘very soon’





The EU’s top diplomat in the UK has revealed that he will be visiting Scotland “very soon”, underlining the “enormous respect” in Europe for the Scots.

Ambassador João Vale de Almeida, Head of the EU Delegation in London, presented his plan for the impending trip, signaling that he is closely following events in Scottish politics.

During an online press conference in Portugal, The National asked him if he thought Scotland could join the EU. “Let me say the following. First of all, we have enormous respect, appreciation and friendship with all of our friends in Scotland, those who support the European Union and are engaged in European affairs at all levels, from businesses to universities to the by think tanks, ”said the Portuguese diplomat. “Part of my role and a real pleasure is keeping very close contact with all our friends in Scotland. And I hope to physically visit Scotland very soon. I took part in a virtual tour, but not yet physical, ” He added that diplomatic protocol prevented him from commenting on “what if scenarios” indicating that the scenario described was hypothetical. João Vale de Almeida became the EU’s Ambassador to London last year following the UK’s departure from the EU, turning the commission’s representative office into an embassy. However, a protracted row soon erupted between London and Brussels over Britain’s reluctance to grant the EU ambassador full diplomatic status, with Boris Johnson’s government withholding all diplomatic privileges granted by the Convention of Vienna on the grounds that the EU is not a sovereign state. The UK’s decision not to grant diplomatic status to Almeida has annoyed EU officials, with Brussels in turn freezing UK Ambassador Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby from official communications. Sources at the Foreign Office told The Times that the row had created an “unhealthy and chilling effect” between officials and that the UK was prepared to relinquish its previous position. “It’s a silly dispute but it has had a corrosive effect,” they said. Downing Street last week declined to confirm reports that the controversy had been resolved with Almeida having received full diplomatic status. Thursday’s press conference also heard from Christophe Hansen, a senior MEP, whose European People’s Party (EPP) is the largest party in the European Parliament. Hansen, who was asked the same question, replied: ‘If you asked me personally, I would like Scotland to be able to join the European Union again. I think Scotland could easily meet the criteria for EU membership. ” He added that he recognized that an “independence referendum” would “probably be necessary” and that “a lot of prior work” needed to be done. The comments mark a significant change in tone from EU figures since the 2014 referendum, when European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said it would be “extremely difficult, if not impossible” for a Scotland independent of joining the EU. The press conference, attended by mainly Portuguese journalists, took place the day after the European Parliament voted largely to give the EU final approval to the Brexit deal. Some 660 deputies voted in favor, with five against and 32 abstentions. During the debate, MEPs expressed considerable concerns about the reliability of the current UK government to carry out its side of the Brexit deal, including the just-approved trade deal. The agreement, which governs trade and customs matters and provides for zero tariffs and zero quotas, has been applied conditionally since the start of the year. It leaves out key issues such as financial services and foreign and security policy. Discussions and consultations on how best to implement the trade agreement and the General Withdrawal Agreement continue. As The National revealed on Thursday, around 200 leading cultural figures across the continent have called on EU leaders to welcome Scotland back to the EU and say they will do so before a future. referendum on independence. Last month, a senior official indicated that Brussels would favorably consider an independent Scotland joining the bloc. Michael Mann, the EU’s envoy to the Arctic, also said the new state could benefit from a faster accession process than other countries, such as the former communist states. Scotland voted 62% to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, but was forced to leave late last year as the UK as a whole voted to exit.







