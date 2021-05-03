China shuts down Bible apps





By our journalist Bible apps have also been removed from the App Store in China, as the country’s government officials continue their crackdown on Christianity. According to sources, authorities also went ahead and suppressed Christian WeChat’s public accounts as “new, highly restrictive administrative measures” on religious personnel came into effect on Saturday. Those who want to download Bible apps must use a VPN to bypass the firewall, the US-based watchdog of persecution International Christian Concernreported. This development comes more than a year since the same government banned Christian ministries and related organizations from selling Bibles in online bookstores across China. A Christian leader, Father Francis Liu of the Chinese Christian Justice Community, said in a Tweeter that some Christian WeChat accounts, including Gospel League and Life Quarterly, were no longer available online. When someone attempts to access these accounts, a message reads: (We) have received a report that (this account) is in violation of the Internet user’s public account information service management provisions. and that his account has been blocked and suspended. For bookstores belonging to state-sanctioned Trois-Autonomies churches, the christian message says they sell more and more books that promote the thoughts of President Xi Jinpings or the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According torecently published reports, religious persecution in China escalated in 2020, with thousands of Christians affected by church closures and other human rights violations. The country has ordered Christians to destroy the crosses on their churches and take pictures of Jesus and replace them with pictures of communist leaders. Christians in official churches and house churches have been ordered to fly the Chinese flag and sing patriotic songs during services. Watchdog, Bitter Winter reported on April 5, 2020 that very few organizations, and only those with state-issued licenses, were allowed to broadcast Church services online in China during the pandemic. . A 2018 Chinese law bans streaming services. No organization or person will be permitted to live-stream or broadcast any religious activity, including prayer, incense burning, ordinations, chanting of the scriptures, celebration of mass, worship or worship. baptism online as text, photo, audio or video, depending on the law. . China is ranked as one of the worst countries in the world for persecuting Christians, according to Open Doors USA’s World Watch List.







