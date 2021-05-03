Monday Letters to the Editor





Post-Trump silence

EDITOR: I miss Donald Trump too, but not exactly like TK McDonald does (Missing Trump, Letters, April 20). The news is so boring now, without its endless rants, lies and scandals.

The COVID-19 bill doesn’t include just 9% for coronavirus relief. This is a common lie that has been refuted by many neutral sources. Likewise, the infrastructure bill provides for around 6% specifically for roads and bridges. However, as should be obvious, infrastructure encompasses much more than roads and bridges, so this claim is dishonest.

The bills mentioned are the first major attempts to improve the fabric of our society, which has deteriorated dramatically during the Trump era, in almost every major way. This is only unfathomable for those who selfishly yearn for a return to the past.

When it comes to attempts to perpetuate power, the filibuster has yet to end and the Supreme Court has yet to get wrapped up. However, all of the Trump states have bills in progress or passed (Georgia) that seek to suppress the vote of non-Trumpers, mainly people of color, in order to perpetuate the power of minority Republicans.

Trump has said a lot of mean things. He also said racist, stupid, false, dangerous, insulting, narcissistic and possibly betraying things. He should and could be in jail someday.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Avoid crooks

EDITOR: Sadly, many senior citizens continue to fall victim to phone scams, even though warnings have appeared in hundreds of publications and are regularly discussed on TV and radio (Officials warn against financial scams, April 8). In 2020, phone scams cost Americans $ 19.7 billion, most of which has never been recovered.

To help elderly friends and relatives avoid becoming victims, download and read with them the full Federal Trade Commission article on phone scams: consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams. The AARP monthly newsletter is an excellent source of timely information on phone scams (aarp.org).

Emphasize to your elderly relatives and friends that sending money, accepting financial advice, disclosing personal information, or agreeing to buy a product or service in response to a phone call that they didn’t start are sure ways to become a victim of a scam. Encourage them to be wary of suspicious phone calls and discuss them with you before taking any action.

DAVID KARP

Cloverdale

Controversy over small cells

EDITOR: After several years of study sessions, Santa Rosa City Council will finally have the chance to approve a Small Cell Ordinance on June 29. Meanwhile, there are bills in the California Legislature that, if passed, would severely hamper the ability of local governments to control the placement of small cells in our communities.

Most alarming is SB 556, which reportedly requires all street lights, road signs, utility poles, and support structures to be available for placement of small cells. This puts local ordinances on small cells and state warrants on a collision course. Why are telecommunications companies pushing so hard to build small cells and why would the state want to override local regulations?

Telecom has been charging customers for decades fees that were supposed to be reserved for fiber-optic networks that did not materialize. Fiber to the premises is faster, safer, easier to upgrade, more reliable with multiple users, and is the best way to bridge the digital divide.

What is wrong with this picture?

SIDNEE COX

Windsor

Right to vote

EDITOR: The opinion expressed by Estella M. Sterner that Georgia’s voting law will not take away the right to vote from anyone who assumes a social security card, utility bill, and bank account (Voting Law de Georgia, Letters, April 16). Set aside for now the memories of Let Them Eat Cake as the most disconnected statement of ignorance and the privileged. Focus on the belief behind the opinion: that only those who work, pay utilities, and have money in a bank should be eligible to vote.

In short, only the established, those who are rich enough to have a house with utilities and a banker. It defines a republic better than a democracy, but whether we like it or not, we live in a democracy. Wealth and property are not qualifying criteria for voters.

Utility bill? Who doesn’t have one in his name? Maybe a spouse, partner, tenant, student, retiree or someone who has just moved. How about those who live in a car, on a boat or in a hotel? What if PG&E misspelled the name?

What about that bank account? Oh, so in the last century. Lots of ways to pay and get paid these days, from cash to PayPal to Bitcoin.

Some people don’t have a social security card. Good people too.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Do the right thing

EDITOR: As everyone in Sonoma County knows, we are in a drought crisis. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins reportedly said the county would start asking people to do the right thing about water conservation on Wednesday (county declares drought crisis).

Supervisors’ favorable stance in favor of converting Sonoma County farmland to commercial potted farms that use six times more water than wineries, including Hopkins, is not the right thing for water conservation. We ask supervisors to do the right thing and reject proposed regulations that encourage and allow water-hungry cannabis farms, which in this time of drought are unsustainable and counterproductive for water conservation.

ART RAYMOND

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor at [email protected]

