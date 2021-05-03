Friends had a good meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen





LAHORE: PTI chief Jahangir Tareen said his “friends” meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan went well and the Prime Minister gave assurances to look at things himself and declared that justice would be served.

Speaking to the media after his appearance in a Lahore banking court on Saturday, Jahangir said his case was a business issue and the FIA ​​had no role to play in it. There is no use of public funds and no secret account, he said.

Regarding a meeting of his colleagues with the prime minister, Jahangir said his friends had a meeting with the prime minister, which went well. “Our people have also spoken openly and shared their concerns. The prime minister assured that he would look into the matter himself and said there should be justice,” Jahangir said.

He reiterated that he believed his case was not true and that it was clear to everyone that this case was based on something else.

Jahangir and Ali Tareen get bail extension from Lahore court

The leader of the PTI and his son Ali Tareen have obtained an extension of bail from a banking court in Lahore in the case of the sugar scandal.

The extension was granted until May 19.

Cases are being registered against the father-son duo as part of the Federal Agency’s investigation into the sugar crisis in Pakistan.

Jahangir’s lawyer said Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh had been included in the investigation team. “We should have a chance to participate in the investigation,” he said.

Last week, the government changed the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating a sugar crisis in the country.

The government replaced FIA Lahore director Dr Muhammad Rizwan with additional director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as investigator.

Speaking of FIRs registered against his clients, the lawyer said FIRs are against “the facts”. He said there were many errors related to the monetary figures in this case.

