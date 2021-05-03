Play XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Throw, Teams for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore



RCB and KKR enter this match after losing their previous matches. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat RCB by 34 races on Friday. Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, beat the team led by Eoin Morgan by seven wickets on Thursday. The IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST. Weather forecast KKR vs RCB The temperature will oscillate between 27 and 42 degrees Celsius. There is no risk of precipitation. The humidity will be around 22 percent. KKR vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Stream Details The game between Kolkata and Bangalore will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. KKR vs RCB pitch ratio The game between Kolkata and Bangalore would be a high scoring affair as Motera’s ground would have to support the hitters. The field would also support the spinners. KKR vs RCB face to face General head-to-head: (28 matches KKR 15 | RCB 13 | N / R 0) Kolkata and Bangalore have faced each other 28 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR winning 15 matches while RCB has emerged victorious 13 times. Recent head-to-head: (last 5 matches) RCB won by 38 races RCB won by eight wickets RCB won by 82 points RCB won by 10 points KKR won by five wickets Prediction KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Captain: AB de Villiers Vice-captain: Andre Russell Suggested XI game for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Wicket keeper: AB de Villiers Drummers: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi Versatile: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine Bowlers: Harshal Patel, M Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy KKR vs RCB probably playing XI: Cavaliers Kolkata Knight: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (sem.), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (sem), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj Get all IPL news and Cricket score here

