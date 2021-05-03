Failure of the electricity sector after the 1970s





The policies followed by governments in the electricity sector after 1977 severely damaged the country’s economy. The shortage of electricity and the high cost affect all sectors. Our country – with a hydroelectric potential of 100,000 MW and 87 known projects capable of producing 65,000 MW of cheap and non-polluting energy – depended only on thermal sources, largely imported.

Pakistan’s installed electricity capacity is 38,719 MW, with only 27% hydel. But because the previous government did not focus on building the required transmission and distribution infrastructure when needed, even the peak demand of 23,000 MW is not met. What was their rationale for the extra 16,000 MW of thermal power that added billions to Pakistan’s circular debt?

To understand this, we have to look at the history of the electricity sector. The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) was created to develop water resources. Under the leadership of Ghulam Faruque, an integrated power grid system was planned in 1958 in the energy development section of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation by a team of engineers, of which I was privileged to be a part. .

It was an exciting time. We engineers were delighted to build our beloved country. Transmission lines and network stations have been built between Warsak and Karachi, with state-of-the-art telecommunication and control system. Some thermal power plants were built, but the stress was on hydropower. The main ones include Warsak, Mangla, and Tarbela. In 1969, Pakistan’s installed electricity capacity exceeded that of South Korea. The hydel / thermal ratio was about 70:30. From 1958 to 1976, Wapda carried out $ 3.5 billion in projects (without corruption), with its achievements contributing to Pakistan being considered the first Asian tiger in the making.

But then 1977 came and the story of Pakistan’s decline began. The new president of Wapda, a retired general, has ruined the organization by corrupting it. Although many hydropower projects were identified, just to get bribes on thermal projects, he claimed that since three provinces rejected Kalabagh, only thermal projects could be built. He was followed by two other retired generals. So during those 15 years their personal fortunes grew, but there was no hydroelectric development. Mega-corruption had started in Pakistan and was encouraged by Ziaul Haq. The Kalabagh lobby has also firmly opposed any hydroelectric project.

This trend continued for 45 years when no hydroelectric dam was built. The hydel-thermal ratio changed to 27:73. I realized that this policy was not in Pakistan’s interest and made hydropower development my mission.

In 1975, we organized a high-level conference on “The Role of Hydropower Resources in the Development of Pakistan”. In my main talk, I suggested that since Tarbela was nearing completion, we should embark on two large dams on the Indus River and get a ranking study of available sites from a reputable foreign organization. This was approved, but because of the 1977 coup it was postponed to 1981-84, where Basha was ranked first and Dasu second.

The 1994 PPI policy was a disastrous step. I strongly opposed it because of its extremely unfavorable conditions for Pakistan. But the policy of costly transactions for thermal PPIs continues, adding to the circular debt.

As a member of the Planning Commission Energy Working Group in 1990-91, I presented a program on hydropower projects, which was incorporated into Wapda’s Vision 2025. Basha’s revised feasibility, engineering and tendering documents were ready by the end of 2005, but no action was taken. taken. Despite my best efforts, the last push came with my presentation to the Supreme Court in 2018, when then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar accepted my call for the construction of the Diamir-Basha and Mohmand dams. Construction of these and Dasu has now started with the support of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has also stopped building other coal-fired power plants. Several other hydroelectric projects have also started. Hopefully the decline of the electricity sector will end.

The author is a past chair of the Planning Commission Hydropower and Alternative Energy Working Group.

