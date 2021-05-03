The defeat of PM Modis cult personality

A huge victory for a besieged single woman in a wheelchair who represented India and Bengal for all. And an equally great defeat for a juggernaut so eager to crush obstacles in Bengal that it has even refused to recognize the Covid death machine which is bringing unbearable grief across India.

The BJP undoubtedly held back Assam, but even there the results might have been different had its elections been held two weeks later than they were, as the failure of the Modi government on the Covid front seems to have had an impact on minds across India. This formidable front will now require all the energies of the governments of the newly elected states.

The Prime Minister marveled aloud at the jubilant crowds in West Bengal. He, Amit Shah and the BJP invested all the money they had in their attempt to conquer the state. Modi and Shah spent time making elections in Bengal, even when the Covid race across India needed their full attention. BJP stars and chief ministers have been put to work in Bengal. Much of the national media echoed Modi-Shah’s forecast of a BJP sweep there, and their party appeared to have all the benefits of a staggered voting schedule, even though that schedule has helped Covid move forward. .

But the voter had the last word. In a democracy, she, the voter, is queen.

And this time, beneath the surface, democracy was indeed a major electoral issue, especially the equality pillar upon which democracy rests, and in particular the equal rights of minorities in India. Mamata Banerjee was pilloried by the juggernaut as an appeaser of Muslims, and the state’s Hindu majority urged to unite against the 27% Muslim minority who was portrayed as anti-nationals more loyal to Bangladesh neighbour.

Moreover, the sarcastic “Didi, O Didi! The cry that Modi repeated, to great applause, rally after rally did not seem respectful to women. But the Bengal women had the final say. The equality Bengal voted for is not just about Hindus and Muslims. It is also equality between women and men.

You don’t have to think hard to recognize that equality is precisely what the virus has taught. Covid did not distinguish between people. Here the deadly virus was superior to us humans. Will we learn any lessons on equality? At one level, Covid has already imposed equality. In India’s largest cities, the rich and influential are one with the humble to ask for oxygen and a hospital. Covid the Horror is also the Covid the Leveler.

Also noteworthy is the inability of the powerful BJP machine to derive any substantial benefit from its announced defections of ministers and lawmakers from Chief Minister Banerjee’s party. Modi and Shah saw nothing strange in bragging about ministers of a government they condemned in the strongest language once they had defected to their side. Voters were not impressed. They were most impressed with their fighting spirit Have I got.

I should add that the poor spectacle of BJP in Kerala, where Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPM won an impressive second term, and Tamil Nadu, where Deputy Stalin of the DMK will run the state like his famous father did, confirms that the politics of community polarization faces harsh geographic limits.

Besides attempting to escalate and exploit community ill will, Modi’s campaign in Bengal and elsewhere has also portrayed Modi himself as the individual who provides relief, arranges vaccinations, and personally takes care of each. citizen. Personality cult is also a force that has received a welcome setback.

Isn’t Mamata also a cult of personality? Perhaps. But there can be a closeness between her and her people, a simplicity and identification that seems to be lacking in Modi’s relationship with the people who have so far trusted her.

Mamata appears to be much more of a genuine person than Modi, but she and the others elected or re-elected to their senior positions will face one major weakness in India: the erosion of institutions of governance.

Charismatic individuals can collect votes. But only institutions can provide police services, or justice, or medical assistance, as Covid has shown.

Today’s results will give a measure of hope to those who have been deeply troubled by Indian democracy. Some will want to know if the non-BJP parties will come together in something like a federal front from now on. An important question. More importantly, perhaps, is the need for our institutions, of which the Election Commission is a part, to regain, preserve and strengthen their autonomy. Voters in West Bengal appear to have embraced Covid’s message of equality. But Covid has also highlighted the ineffectiveness of our institutions, including the cabinet and its committees, the agencies responsible for public health, and the body that brings together central and state governments.

Claims of victory over the virus, and failure to use the apparent lull of Storm Covid to prepare for the next wave as each country had a succession of waves, are now painful memories. When it was needed most, the government was nowhere to be found. The voice that was heard every day suddenly seemed to be silent. Yet exhausted doctors and nurses and compassionate strangers have saved many lives.

Bringing Covid under control and saving as many lives as possible will be the first task of every new and old state government, as this also remains the task of the central government. Yet the horror of Covid cannot suppress the fact that the Indian voter gave hope to our democracy.

(Rajmohan Gandhi currently teaches at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.)

