Trump-dominated GOP primary gives Murphy the run he wants and needs





Months after thousands of Trump supporters chanting the theft violently attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election, his MAGA movement turned the June New Jersey primary into a referendum on former President Trump.

This is undoubtedly a great relief for Governor Phil Murphy, the incumbent Democratic President who knows full well that if he wins in November, he will be the first member of his party to be re-elected since governor. Brendan Byrne did it 43 years ago. .

If the November general election were to focus solely on the tragic here and now in New Jersey – 25,000 residents dead including several thousand elderly in nursing homes – nearly 900,000 infected – and a third of our little ones closed businesses, Murphy might have something to be concerned about.

But if an internal poll provided to the right-wing Daily Caller news site is correct, Hirsh Singh, an engineer

Ciattarelli

and a perennial far-right candidate MAGA has fired again or better at Jack Ciattarelli, the former freedom holder and Somerset County assemblyman, who has been adopted by the Republican establishment.

In the four-man race for the GOP nomination, Singh polled 22.2%, ahead of Ciattarelli, who collected 19.9%. Phil Rizzo, a developer and pastor drew 10.2 percent while Brian Levine, a former free landowner of Somerset and mayor of Franklin far behind at a figure of 3.2 percent.

This poll shows the race comes down to two choices myself, or never-Trump RINO Jack Ciattarelli, Singh told the Daily Caller. I am proud to be the only pro-Trump leader, America first, as Jack Ciattarelli destroys Trump and his supporters.

Ciattarelli has been on both sides of the Trump divide, a turn that usually doesn’t end well. He denounced it in 2016, then tried to align himself with the former president, which sows real problems for his candidacy if the GOP primary becomes a test of loyalty for a failed insurgency in exile.

Last month, before the poll surfaced, Trenton columnist Jeff Edelstein succinctly captured Ciattarellis Trump’s arc and advised him to ditch Trump, play your Jersey roots, and introduce your wife to us.

You see, the thing here is that Ciattarelli was never a Trumper a few years ago, calling the national embarrassment a “ charlatan who prey on people’s worst instincts and fears ” and that Trump was not fit to be president. But then he changed his mind once Doug Steinhardt, the President of New Jersey GOP and Trump loyalist, decided to go for it. Realizing he was going to have an impossible time to walk out of the primary without kissing Trump – a December poll showed more than 75% of Republicans in New Jersey believed Trump won the 2020 election.

When Steinhardt dropped out, it left Ciattarelli with all the reporting like the one from Politico which reported that in December Ciattarelli spoke at a rally billed as Stop the Steal, referring to Trumps repeatedly refuting the allegations electoral fraud.

Around the same time before Christmas, Star Ledger columnist Tom Moran offered Ciattarelli a helping hand out of the tunnel he had dug in Trump’s bunker to never say die.

I guarantee you a lot: Ciattarelli doesn’t believe in this nonsense, Moran wrote. He’s a smart guy, self-made success in the private sector, and a thoughtful, independent former state lawmaker. He knows Trump has lost one court case after another, that even Republican judges have burned his claims as completely unfounded. On Tuesday afternoon, even Attorney General William Barr admitted the fraud story was absurd from the start.

Moran continued. But Ciattarelli is sticking to the story, apparently. I called him to talk about it, but he didn’t want to come on the phone. I asked the campaign in writing if he really believed the election was a fraud, if he thought Biden had won and what he thought of the guy in the Confederate flag suit. He wouldn’t respond to any of that either.

In March, Ciattarelli was still playing defense in response to the Murphy campaign reminding voters of the appearance of Republican candidates at the Stop the Steal rally months earlier.

Let’s be clear: I publicly congratulated Joe Biden on being elected our president, I never claimed the election was stolen and I was appalled by the attempted insurgency, Ciattarelli said in a statement. He can spit out whatever he wants. NJ voters know BS when they hear it.

What is perhaps most telling is that on the Biography of Ciattarellis’ online Jacks story on his campaign website, we learn that his father’s parents immigrated to this country ago. almost 100 years old and his parents had only a high school diploma between them, but what they lacked in formal education. , they compensated with work ethic and integrity.

We learn that he earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, passed the CPA exam, started and owned two very successful businesses, and created real jobs, all here in NewJersey.

Yet nowhere in this introduction does he mention that he devoted much of his adult life to public service as a member of the Raritan Borough Council, a member of the Freeholder County and a member of the Assembly of the ‘State of New Jersey.

Could it be that in Trumps GOP in exile, many years of public service is a sign of dishonor? Another day, such a multi-layered resume and a campaign about what is really suffering in New Jersey could have made Murphy another Democrat for a term.

