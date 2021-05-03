UKIBC welcomes bilateral talks between PM Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 3 (ANI / NewsView): The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) welcomes the news that PM Modi and PM Johnson will meet virtually tomorrow to deepen cooperation between our two countries, including on combating the COVID.

While the pandemic is to be the immediate priority, it is encouraging to see that Prime Ministers are now working together on medium and long-term priorities such as climate action, healthcare, defense and security, as well as trade and investment.

Trade and investment:

The trade and investment partnership is particularly important, and the UKIBC hopes that tomorrow’s meeting will provide more details on the enhanced trade partnership initiated by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Trade and Industry, and his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Affairs. To exchange.

Our two countries are starting from a position of strength. Trade between the UK and India rose 10 percent to reach £ 24 billion the year before the pandemic. India is the second largest investor in the UK, and over the past decade, the UK has been the second fastest growing G20 investor in India.

Nevertheless, there is great potential to do even better. UK and India are the 5th and 6th largest economies in the world, they are both growing and there is great complementarity between them.

Businesses look forward to governments implementing a strengthened trade partnership that removes barriers to market access in the short to medium term and begins the path to a possible free trade agreement.

With the growth of our economies and the reduction of barriers, we at the UKIBC expect to see a drastic change in the volume and nature of trade and investment relationships. Along with the reduction and removal of tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade in goods, it is important that the ETP recognizes the critical importance, for both countries, of knowledge-based and technology-driven trade, such as digital, data and financial services.

By reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, including alignment of standards, the benefits will be felt in many sectors, including digital and ICT, food and beverage, defense, health and industry. pharmaceutical, and advanced manufacturing.

The enhanced trade partnership is therefore important – it will create jobs and prosperity in both countries, and we at the UKIBC look forward to supporting the implementation of the ETP on this exciting and important journey towards an FTA. .

COVID recovery and healthcare:

The UK and India have cooperated and supported each other consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic: in the UK’s first wave, the export of pharmaceuticals and PPE from the India has helped save lives, the Oxford University-Astra Zeneca vaccine made in Pune is one of the world’s leading vaccines, and now the UK is supporting the second wave in India by exporting oxygen concentrators, mobile oxygen plants and ventilators. Friends and partners support each other in difficult times, and the UKIBC is delighted to play a role in supplying UK suppliers with these vital items.

It is important that this collaboration continues and evolves after the pandemic. It will provide solutions to the health problems of our countries and, given the exciting R&D work underway in the UK and India and the drug manufacturing capacity in both countries, the UK and India could provide solutions to address global problems. Together, we can lead the world in R&D and production, combining the best of our medical technology – including digital and AI – and our drug discovery capabilities.

The UKIBC welcomes that the 10-year UK-India roadmap, followed by countries’ foreign and external ministers in December 2020, includes healthcare as one of the five priorities of the bilateral partnership. We look forward to helping businesses make a difference in the health and well-being of Britons and Indians.

Climate change:

The inclusion of climate change as a priority in the UK-India 10-year roadmap, followed by Foreign and External Affairs Ministers in December 2020, shows how important the issue is and how important the UK is. Uni and India are important in the fight against climate change.

The role of business will be crucial in the fight through investment, innovation and research and development to create solutions to mitigate and adapt to our changing environment.

UK tech-rich companies are keen to collaborate with their Indian counterparts in a wide range of areas, including waste in energy, solar, wind, electric vehicles and related infrastructure, and hydrogen.

At UKIBC, we look forward to further details on government collaboration plans and look forward to supporting by bringing in businesses that can help both countries achieve their climate goals.

Defense and security:

Given that India is the third biggest military spender in the world and its government raised the FDI cap from 49% to 74% in 2020, there is considerable scope for even more investment in the UK and UK-India co-creation of defense and aerospace technologies.

There is also increased collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries, with the new British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the accompanying fleet to be deployed on a maiden voyage to the Indian Ocean this month.

Beyond national security considerations, defense, aerospace and security are critical sectors for India’s industrial goals as defined in the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

A thriving Indian defense sector requires increased foreign technology transfer and foreign investment that will not only meet India’s needs but also be exported to other countries.

British companies like Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, Babcock, MBDA and Thales are deeply committed to India. And including defense and security as one of the priorities of the UK-India 10-year roadmap, announced by Foreign and External Affairs Ministers in December 2020, will hopefully help. , greatly facilitate business-to-business activity.

