Turkey’s largest mosque has attracted 12 million people in 2 years





ISTANBUL A total of 12 million people have visited Turkey’s largest mosque since it opened two years ago. The Grand Camlica Mosque, with a capacity of 63,000 seats, the foundations of which were laid in 2013 on Camlica Hill on the Asian side of Istanbul, has become one of the symbols of the city with its Ottoman architectural style. Seljuk. Four of the six minarets are 107.1 meters (352 feet) high, a recognition of the victory of the Seljuk Turks in eastern Manzikert, now Malazgirt, in 1071 against the Byzantine army that opened Anatolia to Turkish colonization. Its 72-meter (236-foot) high central dome represents 72 nations living in Turkey, while its 34-meter (112-foot) diameter symbolizes Istanbul’s official license number. A three-piece flagship sits on the main dome, weighing 4.5 tons at a height of 7.77 meters (25 feet). It is the largest of its kind in the world. The 3.12 meter (over 10 feet) wide flagship is colored with nanotechnology. Its main gate, 5 meters (16 feet) wide, 6.5 meters (21 feet) high, and 6 tons, is one of the largest in the world. There are eight art studios, a 3,500 square meter (37,670 square feet) art gallery, a 3,000 square meter library. (32,290 square feet), a conference hall with a capacity of 1,071 and indoor parking for 3,500 vehicles in the mosque complex. 5 to 6,000 faithful on Friday Ergin Kulunk, head of the Association for Building and Maintaining Istanbul Mosque and Culture Units, told Anadolu Agency that the project was first announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during of an opening ceremony in 2012. He said the mosque met worshipers on March 7, 2019, and was officially opened with guests the same year on May 3. “We had said that the great Camlica Mosque would become one of the new symbols of Istanbul and we saw it happen during the process,” Kulunk said. Stressing that the mosque has attracted a lot of attention from domestic and foreign tourists with its opening, he said that it is now one of the tourist destinations. He said that in the first year after opening, around 10 million people visited the mosque and the number has reached 12 million so far despite the pandemic. “The mosque is the largest in Turkey in terms of capacity,” Kulunk said, adding that 25,000 people can pray indoors at the same time, while its total capacity is 63,000 people including outdoor spaces. Kulunk said that around 5 to 6,000 people pray at the mosque every Friday according to social distancing rules, and added: “Some 8 to 10,000 people will be able to do Friday prayers here when we start using the courtyard. because the weather is getting warmer. ” He said that in addition to its already operating facilities such as the library, the complex will soon house a museum that will combine “traditional and modern Turkish logic”. * Written by Sena Guler The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







