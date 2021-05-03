Politics
Siddaramaiah denounces the Center for the outbreak of Covid cases
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for Covid-19 deaths after holding several election rallies in West Bengal, former Karnataka chief minister said on Sunday and opposition leader, Siddaramaiah.
In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said: @narendramodi & @AmitShah should take responsibility for the loss in West Bengal and also the deaths of many innocent people due to # Covid19.
@ BJP4India has ignored all expert warnings linked to # Covid19 and has gone ahead pressuring the ECI to hold elections in West Bengal. It was their selfish motivation that led to the increase in # Covid19 cases, he added.
All political parties have been severely criticized for staging various election rallies amid the rise of Covid-19. Daily coronavirus infections have increased 75 times in Bengal since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the assembly elections on February 26, the Hindustan Times reported earlier.
Siddaramaiah’s remarks also came on a day when the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee recorded a landslide victory to retain power in Bengal.
In Tamil Nadu also, the saffron party which was in alliance with the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, was defeated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Meanwhile, the Saffron Party won two out of three seats in Karnataka. The ballot for these seats took place on April 17.
The BJP led by BS Yediyurappa won a fierce battle at Belagavi, where its previous margins of around 400,000 in the 2019 polls were reduced to just over 5,000 against Congress.
In Basavakalyan, the party scored a comfortable victory after Sharanu Salagar defeated Congressman Mala B Narayanrao.
However, the party lost the seat of Maski after Partapgouda Patil was defeated by Congress Basanagouda Turvihal.
Patil was one of 17 lawmakers who defected from Congress and helped Yediyurappa come to power in 2019.
I thank the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for blessing the BJP in various polls. Our party will continue to work for the well-being of the people. Gratitude to BJP Karyakartas for their tireless determination, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
