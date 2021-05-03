China wastes a moment of soft power

For Chinese diplomats, it is a badge of honor to be attacked for having firmly defended Beijing’s interests to the world. State media also refute criticism of China’s actions by other countries.

This robust language is primarily intended for a national audience. This makes the Chinese leadership seem tough and determined in the face of external hostility. It helps President Xi Jinping harness nationalism to solidify his power at home.

Yet India’s trolling amid the Covid-19 disaster has proven to be too much of a burden even for the Communist Party. The main Chinese law enforcement body juxtaposed the launch of a module into space with cremation pyres in India, and the wording: “China lighting a fire against India lighting a fire”.

The message was then deleted. But it was too late to avoid a backlash and came after China made inroads with India – a neighbor with whom it has had deadly territorial disputes. Beijing had offered vaccines and other aids while the United States was initially reluctant to export its stock.

While China sees advantages in “wolf warrior” diplomacy, it also needs less aggressive forms of interaction.

Soft power helps in three ways: it promotes the idea that China is an adult on the world stage, able to lead on issues such as climate change. It allows China to call on countries to defend it in blocs including the European Union. And it can alleviate the unease countries feel about Beijing’s economic expansionism, as well as the urge to put up barriers to investment by Chinese companies.

Big countries need a combination of weight and soft power to move their agendas forward. Beijing does not seem to have understood this yet. – Rosalind Mathieson

Around the Congress | President Joe Biden is hoping to gain Republicans’ support for at least parts of his $ 4 trillion vision to remake the role of the federal government in the U.S. economy. While GOP lawmakers will not support the “US plan for families” which links social spending with individual tax hikes, parts of the “US jobs plan” focus on infrastructure.

The measures proposed by Biden may struggle to address the widest inequality gaps in the developed world.

Under fire | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party lost a key election in one state, adding to a growing backlash to his government’s handling of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak even as it had won in other states. Yesterday’s vote count came a day after 12 people died when a hospital in the capital New Delhi ran out of oxygen despite sending desperate calls for help – the third incident of this type in the last 10 days.

Survey | Weeks of negative coverage of allegations related to the renovation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official apartment are starting to hurt the Conservative Party in polls ahead of the regional and local elections on May 6. Three separate inquiries have now been announced on who paid for the work.

Scottish youth are disproportionately in favor of independence and, as Katharine gemmell reports, which suggest questions over the UK split are unlikely to go away.

Demographic erosion Young Scots would be much more likely to vote ‘yes’ on independence Data based on five polls since the start of the election campaign and compiled by psephologist John Curtice



Rising Europe | After a double-dip recession, the European economy is emerging from its worst post-war crisis. Despite another crisis in the first quarter, the outlook for the region is as bright as it has been since the start of the pandemic, with EU-funded multi-year stimulus packages finally taking shape.

Tax demotion | Days of bloody street clashes forced President Ivan Duque to withdraw a plan to raise taxes for many Colombians. Duque must increase his income in one way or another to cope with the rise in poverty caused by the pandemic. The decision to drop the bill less than three weeks after its introduction jeopardizes the chances that he can pass further reforms before his term expires next year.

What to watch this week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding meetings in London and Kiev this week with the aim of keeping allies united against China and showing support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

The European Commission has proposed easing restrictions on tourism and pleasure travel for those who are fully vaccinated, adding to signs of a gradual return to normal as vaccinations accelerate.

Recently reinstated Chadian Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has retained several of assassinated President Idriss Deby’s allies in a cabinet that is expected to be in power during a period of transition.

Australia is considering whether to force a Chinese company to sell its lease on a strategically important port used by the US Marines, a move that could further fuel tensions with Beijing.

El Salvador’s ruling party took control of the highest court and replaced the attorney general in a move criticized by the United States and human rights groups.

and finally … Russian officials hailed Moscow’s extensive network of facial recognition cameras as helping enforce quarantine restrictions, catch criminals and even allow residents to pay metro fares. Now he is deployed to crush dissent against President Vladimir Putin, with police using the system to identify and detain dozens of people who have demonstrated in support of jailed Kremlin foe Alexey Navalny.

Opposition supporters at a rally in support of Navalny in Moscow on April 21. Photographer: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

