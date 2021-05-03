Firdous says people ‘twist narrative’ of Sialkot incident with deputy commissioner to create conflict – Pakistan





The Punjab’s Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that people were “coloring” the Sialkot incident in which she humiliated a deputy commissioner in public during a visit in a Ramazan bazaar to “create a conflict between government officials and public officials”.

At a press conference in Lahore, Awan revealed that she decided to contact Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar for advice on how to handle the controversy.

She said she visited the bazaar to “fight for the people and not for a specific family,” adding that the people, who “were trying to color the incident according to their own. [interests]“Instead of sympathizing with the public in order to create conflict between the bureaucracy and the government, would be disappointed.

Awan added that the prime minister and chief minister took note of the “chaos, substandard products and exploitation of people” in Ramazan bazaars.

Chief Minister Buzdar decided to investigate the incident himself in a joint meeting with the chief secretary of the province and she and had also requested a report, SACM shared.

The chief minister also expressed her displeasure with the way people waited in long lines to buy sugar in Ramazan bazaars, she added.

A day earlier, a video of Awan went viral in which she could be seen scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for “ poor quality fruit. ”

“Where were you when I got there?” shouted the SACM. “As there was a big rush to the world, I couldn’t get to the front row to receive you,” the CA replied but couldn’t satisfy Awan.

“Did you come from heaven. Is your life more precious (because of the Covid factor) than the lives of those present here? Awan shouted, not giving HQ time to respond.

For the young official, that was enough as she left the scene when the special assistant yelled, “Who is the shameless person who selected you and posted you here? I’ll talk to her.”

Speaking about the incident in his presser today, Awan said it had previously been decided that tents would be set up in Ramazan bazaars to protect people from the sun, fans would be installed and sofas would be provided for people. elderly.

“If fasting people are given a kilogram of sugar after standing in line all day in some districts, it means government policy is not being followed,” she observed.

“If the government’s SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are not followed somewhere, then the representatives of the public are accountable to the public. Anyone who takes their wages out of the people’s taxes is accountable to the public and is a keeper of the public. people’s rights. “

Awan claimed that some of the media present during her visit “distorted the account and presented an angle” that she was sorry that she had not received a protocol.

In an apparent reference to AC Sadaf, she said that any woman who chooses a difficult job should prepare for it.

“The person who can’t stand the heat after getting out of [an air-conditioned room] must not join professions related to the public service. They should take easier paths. The person who takes the difficult path must have the courage and strength to face difficulties. “

SACM said the people she “fought” for during her visit were not her relatives, her constituency or any particular political party. “We gave them free sugar after buying from stalls so that the goodwill of our government could be maintained and the public could be relieved,” she added.

“The people who line up for sugar at Ramazan bazaars are not [well-off]. Babus who are royal families have no problem with these lines and they do not know the pain. This assessment can only be made by those who have to knock on doors to vote and the public has to make decisions based on their choice. “

Awan alleged that there was “mismanagement” at the Ramazan Bazaar, adding that “the facts had been altered and poorly communicated” to the chief secretary.

“I went to 14 Ramazan bazaars before that in Lahore [and] Gujranwala. I have also visited utility stores and I have never seen such an attitude, ”she said, referring to the deputy commissioner.

SACM said errors were only reported in places where problems existed, but “to adopt such an attitude in reaction to this is incomprehensible”.

She said she defended the rights of civil servants after a “Rajkumari of a royal family” apparently referring to PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah called the chief secretary and his entire team, threatened them and used bad language.

“I think no one has the right to frighten and threaten anyone who works for the rule of law,” she added.

“We are important pillars of government, we have to work in our circles of authority. The aim of both (the bureaucracy and the representatives of the public) is to relieve the people,” she said, adding that she greeted the officers who introduced themselves. in the heat of Ramazan bazaars to advance the government’s initiative.

