Boris Johnson says England’s social distancing rules could be lifted in weeks

England’s social distancing rules could be lifted within weeks, Boris Johnson said today.
The prime minister appeared to support a report that the more than one meter rule will be removed from pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters from June 21.
“I think we have a good chance, a good chance, to be able to do without a meter more,” he told reporters on a visit to Hartlepool, reports the Mirror.
He said: As it is and the way it is, with the deployment of the vaccine as it is, we have made 50 million shots as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four has had two strokes. .
You see the results of that are really starting to show up in epidemiology.
I think we can move forward, I think May 17th will be good.
But it also seems to me that June 21 can well mean social distance as we have to do now, the meter plus, I think we have a good chance of being able to do without the meter plus of June 21.
It still depends on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have to look at where we are with the disease. But that’s what I’m feeling right now.
Mr Johnson also said he hoped the first overseas vacation would be allowed “on” May 17. Previously, he said international travel would only resume from that date at the earliest.
It comes after The Times reported that indoor venues like pubs would be able to operate at full capacity for the first time in 15 months once England enters the fourth stage of its lockdown roadmap.
Masks, screens and one-way systems would likely continue to mitigate risk, despite the government’s goal of ending all legal restrictions in Step Four. This could mean that movie and theater goers keep masks on during performances.
And the largest theaters should still operate at reduced capacity to ease the pressure on public transport, according to the newspaper.
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said a return to unrestricted commerce on June 21 was essential and would mean businesses in the sector could step back from life support.
Ms Nicholls said: These reports are welcome if they are true. However, we have to wait and see all the details of the plans, as any restrictions on locations will continue to impact the revenue and viability of the business.
A return to unrestricted commerce on June 21 is essential and will mean hospitality businesses stop operating and become viable for the first time in almost 16 months.
We urge the government to confirm reopening dates and these plans as soon as possible, which will build confidence and allow companies to step up planning and bring back staff.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos