Boris Johnson says England’s social distancing rules could be lifted in weeks

England’s social distancing rules could be lifted within weeks, Boris Johnson said today.

The prime minister appeared to support a report that the more than one meter rule will be removed from pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters from June 21.

“I think we have a good chance, a good chance, to be able to do without a meter more,” he told reporters on a visit to Hartlepool, reports the Mirror.

He said: As it is and the way it is, with the deployment of the vaccine as it is, we have made 50 million shots as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four has had two strokes. .

You see the results of that are really starting to show up in epidemiology.

I think we can move forward, I think May 17th will be good.

But it also seems to me that June 21 can well mean social distance as we have to do now, the meter plus, I think we have a good chance of being able to do without the meter plus of June 21.

It still depends on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have to look at where we are with the disease. But that’s what I’m feeling right now.

Mr Johnson also said he hoped the first overseas vacation would be allowed “on” May 17. Previously, he said international travel would only resume from that date at the earliest.

It comes after The Times reported that indoor venues like pubs would be able to operate at full capacity for the first time in 15 months once England enters the fourth stage of its lockdown roadmap.

Masks, screens and one-way systems would likely continue to mitigate risk, despite the government’s goal of ending all legal restrictions in Step Four. This could mean that movie and theater goers keep masks on during performances.

And the largest theaters should still operate at reduced capacity to ease the pressure on public transport, according to the newspaper.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said a return to unrestricted commerce on June 21 was essential and would mean businesses in the sector could step back from life support.

Ms Nicholls said: These reports are welcome if they are true. However, we have to wait and see all the details of the plans, as any restrictions on locations will continue to impact the revenue and viability of the business.

A return to unrestricted commerce on June 21 is essential and will mean hospitality businesses stop operating and become viable for the first time in almost 16 months.

We urge the government to confirm reopening dates and these plans as soon as possible, which will build confidence and allow companies to step up planning and bring back staff.