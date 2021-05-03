After collapse of another talks in Cyprus, the Anastasiades walk away | cyprus, politics

NICOSIA – After the first round of soft talks in four years on how to reunify Cyprus collapsed within hours, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said he will not see himself at the table again as Turkey and the Cypriots Turks will insist on two states.

Anastasiades – who said he would not negotiate as long as Turkey continued to drill for oil and gas in Cypriot waters, but did so afterwards – attended a meeting in Geneva attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and the three guarantors of the security of the island, in Greece. , Turkey and United Kingdom.

They were gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the so-called 5 + 1 talks by United Nations Secretary-General Antonion Guterres, who chaired a debacle in July 2017 when negotiations also broke down.

It was in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, Anastasiades having given up on it when Turkish Cypriots and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that a standing army of 35,000 men in the northern third occupied since an illegal 1974 invasion had failed. would never be deleted.

They also wanted the right to military intervention, but this time – with the Tatars ousting moderate former Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the October 2020 elections – said he would follow the lead of Erdogan by wanting two states.

This would create a permanent partition, end any hope of reunification and bring recognition to the occupied territory which is not accepted in the world by any country other than Turkey, Erdogan calling on the Turkish Cypriots.

Anastasiades declared after the failure of Geneva, in which the Tatars and the Turks would not budge, that: “We will continue to work with the same coherence to find a solution which will bring our country together on the basis of the bicommunal federation,” Who also failed.

He said the two-state idea violated powerless UN resolutions that Turkey and Turkish Cypriots ignored by partially reopening a beach at the abandoned Varosha resort on the occupied side.

Guterres admitted there was no common ground between the parties, but said he would try the same failed approach again in a few months, although Tatar said he would not discuss anything. other than recognition of the occupied territory.

This could lead to de facto acceptance of the territory with a foreign army in a country of the European Union – the Greek Cypriot side is a member of the bloc but Turkey does not recognize it and bans Cypriot ships and planes.

Guterres admitted the conference was not easy, but insisted that “we will not give up,” said Kathimerini, adding that all parties have said they will meet again before Anastasiades say no. ‘he won’t, although he has changed his mind before.

Anastasiades read a 13-page statement, which was not submitted in writing, referring to a bi-zonal and bi-communal federation with political equality, as a compromise, but Tatar said he did not want it.

Tatar insisted that the goal of the negotiations should be the sovereign equality of both parties as the Turkish Cypriot community, he said, is one of the parties that founded the Cypriot Republic in 1960.

It was in a document the newspaper said it saw, with Tatar – who is said to have already won – saying he would then agree to negotiations under Guterres’ auspices after forcing acceptance of his only radical proposal.