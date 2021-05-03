Will Senator Faisal Javed also congratulate us for stopping at red lights? – Comment





What do Senator Faisal Javed Khan and your grandmother have in common? Both are relatively easy to impress. Brownie points out if you’re doing it on your own, don’t tell mom.

Prime Minister Imran Khan toured Islamabad on Sunday, driving his BMW through the capital with an associate, stopping at a markaz or two to speak to local vendors and vendors, ensuring government guidance on coronaviruses are respected and greet unsuspecting men and women in nature.

As the Prime Minister’s Army points out on Twitter, the highlight of his day was that he walked around without protocol. What he didn’t leave behind, however, was his camera crew.

Here is what was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Fans soon noticed that the Prime Minister was doing more than just driving around town without an ocean of gunmen following and driving him and stopping at red lights. He parked right there apart from all the other cars at the crossroads, but no other cars were being driven by the PM, and stopping at the signal is the least they can do.

Senator Javed proclaimed Prime Minister Imran an exemplary leader and sang his praises for his solo flight and heralded the end of VIP culture (if everyone does like the prime minister, that is) .

It is laughable how little it takes these men in power for others to place them high on unworthy pedestals. Apparently, stopping at a traffic light can compensate a lot in the eyes of some people. If only it worked for everyone.

In fact, he was not the only PTI leader to sing the praises of Prime Minister Imran.

In the responses, there was this one person who saw more than what was shown. He alleged that the prime minister was followed by “suspicious men”, men who question his claim that “no protocol”.

It’s not that. We saw that the Prime Minister was stopped at a red light, but where was his seat belt?

It is a reflection of a larger question of how politicians and leaders are viewed by the Pakistani people, not because of their fault. There is a perception of our leaders as kings of the earth, above the law and basic etiquette expected of regular members of society. And this spreads time and time again when the elite, especially politicians, exist above the law. Remember how former MPA Majeed Achakzai was acquitted in his hit-and-run case in Quetta, where he killed a cop while rushing through an intersection?

It makes sense to know why an ordinary Pakistani on the streets of a working-class neighborhood would be impressed by the prime minister’s talent and why his office would want to broadcast it. Very few politicians and even fewer prime ministers come to stroll through strangely empty markets and drive their own cars there. But the standard is pretty low in Pakistan and stopping at a red light should be the norm, not a rarity. There is no reason why our politicians (PM or others) should not follow the rules.

We want the government and its dignitaries to stop using videos like this to gain public support and stay in power. They need to understand, if they are not already doing so, that staging is not an effective election or public relations strategy. The most effective strategy is performance.

