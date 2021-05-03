The purchase of Alutsista in the Jokowi era is considered slow, why?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has long wanted to modernize the main weapon system (alutsista), to be precise from 2007. The plan is contained in the Minimum Essential Force (MEF) or the minimum main force which is divided into three strategic plans until ‘in 2024. Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESS) military observer Khairul Fahmi said the MEF is divided into several stages lasting five years. MEF phase I started in 2010-2014, phase II 2015-2019 and phase III 2020-2024. “The MEF is actually aiming to reach 100% by 2024. However, there appears to be a slowdown in the completion of phase II of the MEF. In 2019, the achievement of the MEF which should have been of the order of 75%, in reality reached a figure below 65% “, he told CNBC Indonesia, Monday (05/04/21). Phase II for 5 years took place under the administration of President Joko Widodo. Of the three forces of the Indonesian National Army, not all have made the same progress. Some are faster, others slower. “This is also the highest percentage figure for the Army (AD), if I’m not mistaken, 79%, the rest of the Navy (AL) and Air Force (AU) moving slower. This means that this planning seems disproportionate, ”Fahmi said. Efforts to accelerate modernization must continue. The pressure came after the tragedy that hit KRI Nanggala-402. This incident provided a great lesson worth living, namely that the development of the defense sector and the efforts to maintain our security and sovereignty are efforts that cannot be excluded, must be taken very seriously. serious and must be well planned. “After the KRI Nanggala tragedy, Defense Minister Prabowo said his party was preparing a roadmap for this defense equipment. Since we already had the MEF as a benchmark, it is important to discuss whether the new roadmap will replace the MEF, complement it or what, ”he said. The budget of the Ministry of Defense is growing year by year. In 2020, the Ministry of Defense receives an expenditure allocation of IDR 131.3 trillion. In 2019, the budget of the Ministry of Defense is only 108 , IDR 4 trillion. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



