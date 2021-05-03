Why Trump is more likely to win in the GOP than to lead his supporters to a new third





(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of information, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

(THE CONVERSATION) Former President Donald Trump has sometimes claimed he was going to create a third political party called the Patriot Party. In fact, most Americans – 62% in a recent poll – say they would appreciate the opportunity to vote for a third.

In almost every other democracy, these Americans would get their wish. In the Netherlands, for example, even a small ‘third’ party called the Party for the Animals – made up of animal rights activists, not dogs and cats – won 3.2% of the legislative vote in 2017 and won five seats out of 150 in the national legislature.

Yet in the United States, the House candidates of the Libertarian Party, the most successful of America’s small parties, failed to win any House seats in 2020, although Libertarians won over a million votes. voice in the House. Neither the Working Families Party, with 390,000 votes, nor the Legalize Marijuana Now Party, whose US Senate candidate from Minnesota won 185,000 votes.

Why don’t American voters have more than two viable parties to choose from in elections, when nearly every other democratic nation in the world has them?

Plurality rules

As I have found in my research on political parties, the American electoral system is the primary reason the United States is the only major democracy with only two parties still capable of electing officials. Votes are counted in most US elections using the rules of plurality, or “winner takes it all.” Whoever obtains the most votes wins the single seat in the elections.

Other democracies choose to count some or all of their votes differently. Instead of, say, California being divided into 53 United States House Districts, with each district electing a representative, the entire state could become a multi-member district, and all voters in California would be invited to choose. the 53 members of the United States House using proportional representation. .

Each party would present a list of its candidates for the 53 seats, and you, as a voter, would choose one of the party lists. If your party got 40% of the vote in the state, then it would elect 40% of the representatives – the first 21 candidates on the party list. This is the system used in 21 of the 28 Western European countries, including Germany and Spain.

In such a system – based on the minimum percentage, or threshold, a party must win a seat – it would make sense for even a small party to field candidates for the United States House, believing that if they only got 5% of the votes. , they could win 5% of the seats in the US House.

So if the Legalize Marijuana Now party won 5% of the vote in California, two or three of the party’s candidates would become House Members, ready to advocate in Congress for the legalization of marijuana. In fact, until the 1950s, several American states had multi-member districts.

Under the current electoral system, however, if the Legalize Marijuana Now party gets 5% of the vote in the State House, it wins nothing. He spent a lot of money and effort without the officials showing it. This drawback for small parties is also built into the Electoral College, where a candidate needs a majority of electoral votes to win the presidency – and no candidate from a major party has ever done so.

Parties run the show

There’s another factor that works against the success of third parties: State legislatures set the rules for how candidates and parties go to the polls, and state legislatures are almost exclusively made up of Republicans and Democrats. They have no desire to increase their competition.

Thus, a candidate from a minor party usually needs a lot more signatures on a petition to be put on the ballot than candidates from major parties, and often also pays filing fees that candidates from major parties do not have. necessarily to pay.

Further, although many Americans call themselves “independents,” pollsters find that most of those “independents” actually lean toward Democrats or Republicans, and their voting choices are almost as intensely partisan as those who claim a vote. party affiliation.

Party identification is the most important determinant of people’s voting choices; in 2020, 94% of Republicans voted for Donald Trump, and the same percentage of Democrats voted for Joe Biden.

The small number of true independents in American politics are much less likely to be interested in politics and to vote. So it would not be easy for a third party to get the Americans to put aside their existing partisan allegiance.

Hard to get there from here

The idea of ​​a “center” party has great appeal – in theory. In practice, few people agree on what “centrist” means. Many people, when asked this question, envision a “central” party that reflects all of their own views and none that they disagree with.

This is where a Trump party has an advantage. Potential Trump Party supporters agree on what they stand for: Donald Trump.

[The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]

Still, there is an easier path for Trump supporters than to fight the US electoral system, unfriendly ballot access rules, and entrenched party identification. It is to take back the Republican Party. In fact, they’re very close to doing it now.

Trump retains a powerful grip on party policies. His advisor, Jason Miller, said: “Trump is indeed the Republican Party.” This Trump Party is very different from Ronald Reagan’s GOP. It’s not surprising; the main American parties have always been permeable and vulnerable to factional takeover.

Americans have good reason for wanting more big parties. It is difficult for two parties to grasp the diversity of views in a nation of over 300 million people.

But US policy would be very different if the country had a viable multi-party system, in which voters could choose from, for example, a socialist party, a white supremacist party, and maybe even a party for the animals.

To get there, Congress and state legislatures would need to make fundamental changes to U.S. elections, converting single-member ridings with win-win rules to multi-member ridings with proportional representation.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/why-trump-is-more-lusted-to-win-in-the-gop-than-to-take-his-followers-to-a-new – third party-156001.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos