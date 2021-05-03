Inaaya admires her grandmother Sharmila Tagore on Aradhana poster, fans shower her with blessings





Actor Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared another valuable photo on Instagram. In the new photo, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha and Kunal Kemmu, admires her grandmother, actor Sharmila Tagore on the poster for her 1969 film, Aradhana.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote: “My # Series Photography Behind the Camera is my forte. Love it. And it’s been years !! Parents, siblings, kids. Moments in life … Captured.” In the photo, Inaaya is seen in an orange dress, touching the framed Bengali poster from the film. On it, Sharmila is seen smiling while holding a baby in her arms.

Fans of the family were in love with the photo. “Wow !!! Such an adorable picture, Inaya is a sweet child, God bless her always, Touch wood,” one wrote. “It’s such a beautiful moment captured,” wrote another.

Saba often shares photos of her family – mother Sharmila, late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal. However, it is her nephews and nieces who are most often seen on her Instagram page. There are Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya. She also gave a glimpse of Kareena and Saif’s newborn son, whose name has yet to be released by the family.

Aradhana played Sharmila with Rajesh Khanna. She plays a woman who loses her husband and is ridiculed in society when she gets pregnant with no way to prove that she actually got married once. Rajesh had a dual role in the film.

Sharmila has also starred in films such as Chupke Chupke, Kashmir Ki Kali, Amar Prem and more. She was last seen by Imran Khan star Deepika Padukone, Break Ke Baad, in 2010. She currently lives in New Delhi at her home in Pataudi.

