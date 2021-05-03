PM Modi examines availability of medical staff to fight Covid-19

Amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday authorized key decisions to boost the availability of medical personnel to fight the deadly virus, according to a statement released by the office of the Prime Minister (PMO).

“The Prime Minister examined the growing need for adequate human resources to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country today,” the statement read.

With the aim of increasing the number of doctors, nurses and auxiliary professionals for better management during the current second wave of the pandemic, a decision to authorize the deployment of medical trainees in Covid management functions under supervision of their faculty has been taken. This will be part of the internship rotation and final year MBBS students will benefit from services such as tele-consultation and monitoring of mild cases of Covid. In addition, qualified B.Sc./GNM nurses will be deployed in full-time Covid-19 nursing duties under the supervision of doctors and nurses.

Read more: Center does not place new order for ‘baseless’ Covid-19 jabs, government says

“This will reduce the workload of existing doctors engaged in the Covid service and boost triage efforts,” the statement said.

All medical students as well as professionals who will be thus engaged in work related to Covid, will be vaccinated and covered by the government’s insurance plan for health workers. In addition, professionals who sign up for a minimum of 100 days of Covid-related service will also receive Distinguished Prime Minister National Covid Service Samman, the statement added.

It was also decided to postpone the NEET-PG exam for at least 4 months and students will have at least one month after the exam is announced before it is taken.

The rulings come as India reported 368,147 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, pushing the country’s total infections to nearly 19,925,604, according to the Health Ministry’s dashboard. Union at 8 a.m. 3,417 new coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded during the same period, bringing the nationwide death toll to 218,959. The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 3,413,642, or 17.13% of the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.