Mirroring the national trend, Marylands Trump counties are slower to get vaccinated – Maryland counts





As Republicans’ vaccination rates lag nationally, Rep. Andrew P. Harris (R-Md.) Joined other Republican medical lawmakers in a new video encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Screenshot.

In a recently produced video circulating on social media, Representative Andrew P. Harris (R-Md.) Urges people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Joined by nine other Republican medical lawmakers, Harris tells viewers that developing safe and effective vaccines provides the country with a clear path to eradicate the pandemic.

The FDA hasn’t skipped any steps, he adds.

Representative Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) Said getting the vaccine would end government restrictions on our freedoms.

Harris, a Trump devotee and anesthesiologist, has been praised for appearing in the video and posting photos of himself administering vaccines at clinics in his district.

The message of the videos comes at a crucial time. With polls consistently showing that up to 40% of Republicans have no intention of getting the vaccine, public health experts across the country fear herd immunity is at risk.

An analysis from Maryland Matters revealed vaccination patterns in the state that mirror the nations.

Maryland’s six least vaccinated jurisdictions and nine of the last 12 were won by Donald Trump in 2020.

Of the three jurisdictions led by Democrat Joe Biden that have below-average vaccination rates, Baltimore City and Prince George and Charles counties are all majority black.

At the high end of the spectrum, six of Maryland’s eight most vaccinated counties have been won by Biden.

For the purposes of this analysis, Maryland Matters counted every resident who received at least one dose of one of the proposed vaccines.

Many factors determine who gets vaccinated and who doesn’t, warn health experts. For months, access to the vaccine was limited, although appointments are now plentiful.

Many vaccine seekers did not have the ability to spend hours online, roaming the web for an appointment, nor did they have the flexible hours needed to travel to a vaccination site. Access to transport was another challenge.

The Maryland Department of Health and the State Vaccine Equity Working Group have spent many weeks trying to overcome these and other obstacles, expand distribution sites, introduce vaccines to communities underserved, working with faith and community groups, tailoring messages, recruiting trusted family physicians and voices, and more.

While these efforts have increased immunization rates for states overall and addressed some of the gaps that raised the alarm in the early months of the deployment, the data confirms that African Americans and Republicans are less likely to ‘get vaccinated than Democrats and non-black members. other racial groups.

It has a lot to do with your political ideology and who you listen to, where you get your information from and who you trust, said Ed Singer, Carroll County health director and head of the Maryland Association of County Health. Officers. Let’s be honest about it.

Singer said vaccination rates in minority communities have increased as people watch friends and family get vaccinated without complications.

When they saw that everything was fine [and] no one had a problem with that, it really helped, he said.

Representative Harriss’ press secretary did not respond to a request for comment submitted last week. But Joshua M. Sharfstein, associate dean of public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, praised him for appearing in a pro-vaccination video.

We shouldn’t overdo it in Maryland, he said, because we have a Republican governor and Republican lawmakers who are very pro-vaccine friendly.

Immunization advocates wage a daily battle against high profile media figures Tucker Carlson of Fox and others who have offered messages that contradict public health guidelines.

A focus group composed by pollster Frank Luntz found that GOP resistance to the vaccine remains strong, especially in men.

Jerome Adams, a former U.S. surgeon general writing privately as a University of Virginia researcher, urged Trump to make good use of his influence with the Republican base.

Many people who are reluctant to get vaccinated trust the former president, Adams wrote last week in a Washington Post op-ed. So I ask him to say loud and clear to his supporters that he has been vaccinated and that they should too.

True to form, the former president’s recent public statements were about himself. Still, he could help quell the noise from the right-wing media if he wanted to, analysts said.

The effort to try to brand failure to get vaccinated as a badge of honor is reckless and dangerous, said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington. But it continues.

People don’t like being told what to do, he admitted. But modern collective life does not give a person the possibility of being completely an island.

The red-blue gap is starting to widen

At the start of the vaccination campaign, Maryland counties with more Republican voters narrowly overtook Democratic-leaning counties, but the trend reversed in March.

(Editor’s note: if viewing on a mobile, turn the phone 90 degrees to better view the graph.)

The Maryland Matters analysis also found that the gap between Democratic and Republican counties was widening.

For the seven-day period that ended April 30, the five counties with the highest percentage of Republicans on record saw their vaccination rates increase by an average of 0.27% per day.

In contrast, the five counties with the highest percentage of registered Democrats grew at a more robust rate of 0.44% per day.

If this trend continues, the red-blue divide will continue to widen.

It is not known why such pockets of vaccine resistance exist. Health experts who have studied the data on vaccine effectiveness and the relative absence of serious side effects do not yet have firm answers.

I think there has been a polarization around trust in government, Sharfstein said, so when they hear it’s something that can save their life, they don’t necessarily believe it.

The Doc Caucus video in which Representative Harris appears does not explicitly refer to collective immunity, but lawmakers do.

I look forward to the freedom I and my loved ones will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated, says Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

According to JHU’s Dr Sharfstein, it is too early to know whether the country’s ability to achieve herd immunity status is threatened by those who refuse to be vaccinated.

However, the lead singer of health at Carroll remains optimistic, saying: This may take us longer than I would like.

The vaccine is available now and we can get there quickly in a month or two, I think. But it can take three or four months, because it will take longer for some people to make the decision to be vaccinated.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos