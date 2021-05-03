The rebirth of the Quad: possibilities and perspectives

(MENAFN – Daily Outlook Afghanistan) In a changing global and regional context, once again, Japan stepped forward and invited all Quad members in August 2017 to hold a joint meeting of foreign ministers during the ASEAN summit scheduled for November where US President-Elect Donald Trump met with Abe of Japan and agreed to pursue a “free and open Indo-Pacific” strategy to specifically counter the Chinese Belt Initiative agenda and the road. Chinese anxiety has been escalated due to US interest in the matter as the group met five times between 2017-2019. It followed their reform meeting in New York in 2019, then in Bangkok and at the instigation of the United States, its members held the first meeting of Quad Plus countries which include New Zealand, South Korea and the United States. Vietnam and as a result a large naval exercise was held in Malabar in 2020 which followed a very first meeting on March 12, 2021 under the leadership of Joe Biden, the new President of the United States. However, keeping the history of the organization in mind, it is not easy to unite against China as they all have close bilateral ties with Beijing regardless. In the context, all should keep this in consideration; a. renewal is only a signal but visibility is not objective but works together, b. should maintain a balance between internal and external transparency, c. in the configuration function is more important than the shape, d. each meeting should be results-oriented, e. also be aware of the Chinese effort to divide the Quad as before.

Renaissance context

In fact, not the formation of the Quad in 2007 but its rebirth in August 2017 at the initiation of Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, appeared more difficult for member countries seeing the developments of the last decade in the Indian Ocean and their bilateral relations with Beijing because today it has become more difficult to surround China both regionally and globally. At present, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) program launched by China in 2013, has been recognized by most countries in the region and has proliferated globally, strengthening the status earlier from the People’s Republic of China (PRC). On ideological fronts too, the liberal democratic order of the world faces an unstoppable challenge from state capitalism and the universal benchmark set by the Chinese regime. Beijing, especially with Xi Jinping and earlier, has seen unprecedented economic growth and lifted large numbers of people out of the poverty line. Above all, the arrival of Xi Jinping, his success in the overall development of China and the expansion of his power and influence globally and the intelligent use of the geopolitical vacuum created by the relative decline of the West to reorganize governance and rules-based order have posed challenges for the democratic system of the world at large. Over the past decade, China’s authoritarian and hegemonic behavior has prompted many academics and opinion leaders to demand urgent action from the United States of America and the European Union to verify and, if possible, stop China’s soft and difficult relations at the regional and regional levels. global levels. In addition, the decade 2007-2017 has also witnessed intense defense preparations by China and the United States in the Indian Ocean and naval exercises at short intervals jointly by members of the Quad at different places. All of this gave a helping hand to pave the way for the rebirth of the Quad in 2017.

Forward movements

After a long hiatus, the historic Virtual Summit of Quad Member Countries – India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America held in New York on March 12, 2021 and a joint statement released marked an important milestone in the evolution of Quad which also gave a positive signal across the Indo-Pacific. In the context, sufficient context for the summit was prepared by elevating the quadruple talks to ministerial level in 2019 when the foreign ministers of all member countries met on the sidelines of the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. in New York in September, followed by their meeting twice. in person in Tokyo in October 2020 and February 2021. A positive sign witnessed by Joe Biden’s assumption of responsibility as the new president of the United States who forms on day one expressed his willingness to contain China like his predecessor Donald Trump and sought to promote the Quad as a key part of the US-Indo-Pacific strategy and he paid particular attention to the group’s softer capabilities instead of a singular orientation against China. As the summit took place between the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, they also decided to provide vaccines to needy ASEAN countries. The spirit of the Quad Summit as stated in the preamble “we strive to create a free, open, inclusive, healthy region, anchored by democratic values ​​and unconstrained by coercion. He also expressed concerns about the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, climate change and common challenges in cyberspace, critical technologies, the fight against terrorism and many such issues that haunt all of humanity. in general. They also decided to create new working groups on vaccines, emerging technologies and climate and to hold an in-person summit of member leaders by the end of 2021.

The real Chinese challenges

In the 1990s, the United States of America was twenty times the size of the People’s Republic of China and today the difference between the two is only 1.5, which shows the immense development that China has achieved over the years. The country has a proven track record in every sector, and therefore the old or traditional perception of the nation demands that it be changed with values, power and privileges attached regionally and globally. Its economy is now US $ 12 trillion, the world’s second-largest and most integrated in the world, likely to overtake the United States in less than a decade. The current size of the Chinese economy is even much larger than the USSR, which was also a giant in military power, and therefore any threat of economic or trade sanction would certainly not work and could cause instability in the Mondial economy.

