Boris Johnson: Social Distancing, Vacation, Wilfred’s Nanny – Five Things We Learned Today While Visiting Hartlepool

Boris Johnson traveled to Hartlepool today to gain support for the Tories in Thursday’s by-election.

He is seen as a key barometer of how the country views recent controversies involving the prime minister.

He was interviewed during the visit and made a number of statements on some key issues facing the country during the Covid-19 crisis, including a potential relaxation of social distancing rules, overseas travel and the demonstration of the Manchester United fans.

Here is a snapshot of what the Prime Minister had to say.

Social distancing rules – potential change June 21

Mr Johnson said, when asked about reports that the one-meter-plus rule could be removed, appeared to support a report that the one-meter-plus rule would be scrapped in pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters from June 21.

I think we have a good chance, a good chance, to be able to do without a meter more, he said.

As it stands and the way it is, with the vaccine rollout as it is, we have made 50 million vaccines as I speak to you today, a quarter of the population one in four adults has received two injections.

You see the results of that are really starting to show up in epidemiology.

I think we can move forward, I think May 17th will be good.

But it also seems to me that June 21 can well mean social distance as we have to do now, the meter plus, I think we have a good chance of being able to do without the meter plus of June 21.

It still depends on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have to look at where we are with the disease. But that’s what I’m feeling right now.

Public holidays abroad

Due to the increase in coronavirus infections abroad, the Prime Minister was cautious about the widespread lifting of restrictions on May 17.

The Prime Minister said there will be some openness on May 17, but things need to be done in a way to ensure we don’t see the virus coming back to the UK.

Mr Johnson’s cautious tone came as some MPs called for continued restrictions on overseas vacations to protect the country from Covid-19 variants, and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a cautious approach .

Mr Johnson told reporters on a campaign visit to Hartlepool: We want to do an opening on May 17, but I don’t think the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from everywhere else.

I sure am not and we have to be very, very tough, and we have to be as careful as possible, while still continuing to open up.

When asked if people should plan a vacation abroad, he told reporters: We will say more as soon as possible.

I think there will be openings on the 17th, but we have to be careful and we have to be reasonable and we have to make sure that we don’t see the virus coming back.

Mr Johnson also said he hoped the first overseas vacation would be allowed on May 17. Previously, he said international travel would only resume from that date at the earliest.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticized the cutting and changing of the travel corridor list introduced last summer, saying he would wait to see what the government announces on plans to restart international travel.

We have to be very careful. I think it’s clear that the virus is on the rise in some countries around the world, so we have to be very, very careful, he told reporters on a campaign visit to Lewisham.

What we can’t have is a repeat of last summer, where lists were hashed and changed on a daily or even weekly basis.

So I will wait and see what the government has to say, but I think we have to be very careful and very careful.







Did Conservative Donors Pay for Wilfreds Child Care?

Asked by reporter: Has a Tory donor ever been asked to pay for childcare for your son Wilfreds, yes or no?

Boris Johnson replied: No. I find that what people in this election want to talk about are the issues that matter to them. I know people want to focus on all this stuff, but I find that what people want to talk about is what they were going to do to keep their housing tax low and make sure that we provide them with better services to reduce the housing tax. Mr Johnson also declined to answer questions about money spent on renovating his Downing Street apartment.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

On the issue of British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who was imprisoned in Iran, Boris Johnson said the UK was doing everything in its power to defend its interests after Iranian state television suggested that Britain would pay 400 million debts to secure his release.

There are two entirely separate issues, the Prime Minister told reporters on a campaign visit to Hartlepool.

We of course make sure that we do everything we can to defend the interests of Nazanin and any very difficult dual nationality cases that we are experiencing in Tehran.

Manchester United fans protest

Boris Johnson has said he understands how strong people’s sentiment is about football and club ownership, after the protests caused the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool to be postponed.

Fans broke into Old Trafford Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game and took to the pitch, protesting the US owners, the Glazer family.

Bottles and barriers were thrown at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers outside the club grounds, leaving two injured, one requiring hospital treatment.

When asked about the Sunday scenes, the Prime Minister told reporters on a campaign visit to Hartlepool: I don’t think it’s a good idea to have disruptive behavior, protests like that.

But on the other hand, I understand the strength of people’s feelings.

And I think it’s a good thing that we’ve been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League will not be appreciated by the people of this country or by this government.

The Red Devils were among 12 clubs that signed up for the European Super League last month, which collapsed in 48 hours due to enormous and relentless pressure.