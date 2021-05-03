Politics is about connectivity and Bidens’ speech makes contact – Maryland Matters





President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) look into the House chamber Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images.

It’s great to have a president who can read again.

The comparisons suck, to paraphrase Shakespeare roughly. President Biden is not and does not need to be Barack Obama. The salient point is that he is also not a Donald Trump, which is important in the battle for literacy in the country.

We learn by example and by experience. Trump was not a role model.

Trump could barely rhythm his tongue through a simple declarative sentence without fumbling, tripping, tripping over syllables, and using his index finger as a pointer to guide him through the ordered letters of the alphabet to extrude the appropriate word. Trump couldn’t follow the written word if the text had directional signs. Trump is a textual gap.

We stop here for an object lesson: Hey, Donald! Honk if you can read this!

In contrast, Bidens’ verbal cues and body language conveyed the message he intended to deliver last week. All political fools now know that Biden struggled to overcome a childhood stutter.

Sometimes the tic is subtly revealed by a scrambled word or a slight acceleration of its speech, as if to rush through a sentence before a hiccup occurs.

Case in point: On the same day, Biden gave his first speech at a joint session of Congress (with most in absentia), Trump was on a Dan Bongino podcast calling out Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (right) as a RINO and a loser.

Frank A. DeFilippo

Ah, the surreality of the statement. Hogan, a critic of Trump, is one of the country’s most popular governors. His approval ratings are in the 70s, while Trump has never polled above the low 40s. If anyone is a loser, it’s his Trump. Trump has spent his entire life worrying about getting back at people, a sure sign of a chronic loser.

Biden is clearly comfortable in his own skin. Trump was not president and is not an electoral rejection.

Politics is about connectivity. The ease of Bidens as a speaker is that he is arguing or giving a speech rather than saying it, giving the presentation a conversational tone rather than the volatile attitude of a lecture.

Biden looks like a president, a mix in shades of blue for his joint session speech, with just the right dimple in his four-handed tie over a crisp white shirt. While Trump always looked more padded than dressed in an overly long loosely tied red tie draped over his expansive stomach, an overly tight shirt collar and an ill-fitting jacket rarely buttoned, presumably to make room for his large belly, or to de-accentuate the fatty bump.

Biden is able to instinctively connect with people. It is not an acquired taste. It’s part of who and what he’s a hug, a schmoozer, a backslapper, a fist-bumper, a family man. Hes Amtrak Joe, the average guy who rolled the rails home every night and waited 50 years to make his dream of the presidency come true.

His experience has undoubtedly taught him to let the microphone do the work rather than the voice. You don’t have to shout to make a point. And when he leans in, he arrives to the audience with a soft-spoken family intimacy, the microphone conveying an authenticity, a trademark of Biden that’s likely his interpretation of a fireside conversation.

He steps forward into the surrounding sound, shoulders and all, eyes shining with sincerity, and lowers his voice barely a whisper. The reassuring tone of her voice becomes the message more than the words themselves. You know the man is sort of feeling your pain because he’s had enough of his. Empathy is the hallmark of Bidens’ authenticity.

This gesture is more effective with the large audience of television and radio than with assembly in the room, as it is intended. He is known in the media industry for exploiting the audience as a workforce, drawing viewers into the message and getting them to resonate with the speaker.

Simplicity sells.

For if there is one strategy for the Bidens presidency, it is for the broad American constituency to support his expansive and costly vision of restoring the supremacy of the Americas even if Republicans in the equally divided Senate fail to do so. The economic rebound, oppressed by huge injections of money by the government, is about to take stock as the nation gradually unmasks.

Biden would prefer to work with the Republicans but is willing to continue without them if they don’t want to. And most of the time, they choose not to. Bidens’ theory of work is this: Everyone needs a vaccination. Everyone needs a paycheck. Everyone needs health care. Everyone needs an education. It offers all of the above, and more.

Biden is betting $ 4 trillion in human and capital investment that people will have a positive outlook on government and politics (and the Democratic Party) if they are healthy, employed, safe, and take advantage of opportunities. And that’s on top of the $ 2 trillion that has already been promulgated and distributed.

The word infrastructure for Biden means the sum total of everything we use, need, are, and more, from cradle to coffin. And the rich will pay for it all. And why not? Ultimately, they are the beneficiaries of a skilled and healthy workforce.

Bidens’ infrastructure proposal is similar in content, but certainly not in scale, to Marylands Capital Budget. Biden wants to spend $ 2.2 trillion on everything from roads and highways to expanding broadband and upgrading the power grid.

Marylands’ base budget is a few zeros less than $ 2.2 billion, but it covers the gamut of building schools, community centers, broadband expansion, transportation projects and other important accessories for people and their communities.

Bidens’ $ 1.8 trillion American family plan is, in essence, a wealth redistribution plan. It reverses the money pyramid by shifting the cost to the rich and some of the wealth from the old to the young through child tax credits and free education from kindergarten to community college.

So fuck the torpedoes and full speed: America is on the move again, Biden said in his speech. Transform danger into possibility, crisis into opportunity. Setbacks in the force.

Bidens’ broad reach is compared to the holistic approach of FDR and LBJ, those acronym presidents who faced many of the same hurdles and challenges Biden inherited when he took office just over 100 days, the commonly used marker to measure a president’s ambitions and achievements.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt inherited the Great Depression; Lyndon Baines Johnson suffered an impossible-to-win disorderly war and civil rights crisis; and Biden received the pandemic, a weakened economy with massive unemployment, racial calculus and climate change.

Will they soon be joined by a JRB Joseph Robinette Biden in the cramped space of the headlines?

Biden initially saw himself as a transitional president who would prepare the nation for the next generation of rulers. But in those 100 days, he’s grown into a transformational president trying to reshape the way America is governed and how it treats those it rules.

Biden also inherited from Trump. And much of his hard work has been in undoing the wreckage Trump left behind the environment, restoring the confidence of allies in the Americas, the economy and, most importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic that Trump has brought to bear. attempted to sweep and ultimately, disastrously, ignored. .

Maybe Trump can go back to school and learn to read as part of the Bidens Family Assistance Program.

