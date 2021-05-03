Rise of virus in India leaves 7 million people jobless





India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high of nearly 8% in April, and the outlook remains dim as state administrations extend lockdowns to curb a record increase in virus cases. Unemployment rose to 7.97% from 6.5% in March, with more than seven million jobs lost last month, according to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt., A private research firm. "There is a decline in available jobs. This could be due to the lockdowns, "CMIE chief executive Mahesh Vyas said by phone. "Given that the virus is still quite intense and we are stressed on the medical health services front, it is likely that the situation will remain tense in May as well." Look for a job India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in April Source: CMIE

Daily Covid-19 deaths in India hit a record 3,689 on Sunday. The number of new cases slowed slightly on Monday after India became the first country to register more than 400,000 daily cases on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced a strict lockdown in March 2020 that resulted in the loss of millions of jobs and a record contraction in economic output, is now urging states to use these measures only as a last resort. Local governments have been forced to expand borders as the country’s creaky health infrastructure cannot cope with the flood of virus cases, jeopardizing a economic recovery. Weak employment prospects are a risk to India’s chances of reaching double-digit economic growth this year. Many economists have already downgraded their projections, while several warn of possible cuts if provincial restrictions are further extended. Barclays Bank Plc lowered its forecast by one percentage point to 10% on Monday because “there is growing uncertainty around the number of cases and deaths,” economist Rahul Bajoria wrote in a research note. “Slowing vaccinations are also hurting India’s prospects for recovery.” Double Whammy The rise in unemployment comes amid a backlash against the government’s handling of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak. Modi’s party lost a election in a key state, while foreign envoys join the Indians on social media claim help with few medical supplies available. A separate investigation Monday by IHS Markit showed the manufacturing sector was still losing jobs in April, although the rate of contraction was the weakest in the current 13-month streak of job cuts. CMIE data – which economists follow closely in the absence of real-time government employment data – shows unemployment is more acute in urban areas when workers return to their villages. The participation rate, which includes the number of people in employment and those looking for work, fell to just under 40% in April. “It’s a double whammy for the economy,” Vyas said. “Some people are disappointed and leave the workforce. The problem is the inability of the Indian economy to create enough jobs for those who want them, so that incomes fall. “ Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

