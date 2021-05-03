Action should be taken against lack of press freedom in Pakistan: NGO





ANI | Updated: May 3, 2021 7:53 PM IST

The Hague [Netherlands], May 3 (ANI): Highlighting Pakistan’s lack of press freedom, a Netherlands-based NGO urged the international community to take action as journalists, who dare speak out against the Pakistani military, are gravely threat. In a letter on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the NGO Global Human Rights Defense called for action to be taken against the persistent lack of press freedom in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, Sind and Baltistan in recent years. In 2020, there were more than 90 cases of attacks and violations against members of the press in Pakistan, the NGO wrote in the letter citing a Freedom Network report. “This implies that there is a serious lack of press freedom in the country. Journalists believe that these incidents have dramatically increased with the growing military influence within the government,” the letter read. Pakistan has become the riskiest place to practice journalism, according to the Freedom Network’s 2021 State of Press Freedom annual report. According to The News International, at least 148 cases of attacks and violations against the media and their practitioners, including journalists, took place over the course of a year – between May 2020 and April 2021.

This is an increase of more than 40% from the 91 cases of violations documented the previous year (May 2019-April 2020), says the report, launched on the eve of World Freedom Day. press celebrated on May 3 of each year. was ranked 145th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2020 World Press Freedom Index, three places down from 2019. major subjugation of journalists in Pakistan. On September 11, 2020, the NGO noted that Bilal Farooqi, editor-in-chief of “ The Express Tribune ” was accused of defaming the army and Spring took care of it. Pakistani Army. Although he was released shortly thereafter, a complaint was filed against Absar Alam, a veteran journalist who is the former chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. He was accused of posting disparaging tweets against Prime Minister Imran Khan and public institutions. »Noted the NGO. In 2021, Ajay Lalvani, 31, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. He was a reporter for a private Royal News television station and an Urdu-language newspaper Daily Puchano, the NGO said. “As the international community, we need to start focusing more on human rights in the Global South. We need to act now; time is running out for all those journalists who dare to call out and highlight the military influence in Pakistan “, read statement. (ANI)

