



On April 27, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the CCP leaders have honored and will continue to honor their pledge, leaving no one or any minority on the other hand in the fight against poverty, and this will remain true as China embarked on its new path towards socialist modernization. Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, on Sunday embarked on an inspection tour of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China and visited the Guangxi Anthropology Museum in Guangxi city. Nanning, Tuesday morning. Guangxi has made remarkable progress in recent years, with more than 6.3 million people lifted out of poverty. As I mentioned before: No one should be left behind in the nation's struggle against poverty. What the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the CCP leadership say matters. No one or any minority ethnic group would be left behind in the nation's struggle against poverty. Today, China's 56 ethnic groups have got rid of poverty. These are our solemn commitments. We cannot stop. Then, we will embark on a new adventure to achieve the second centenary goal. Let's unite our efforts, work hard, and start a new adventure President Xi Jinping told the crowd outside the museum. Both centenary goals are to complete the building of a country of initial prosperity in all respects when the CCP celebrates its centenary in 2021 and to make China a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious modern socialist country when the People's Republic of China will celebrate its centenary in 2049. This statement follows the publication of a white paper entitled Poverty reduction: China's experience and contribution which describes the measures put in place by China. The book recalls that Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly referred to the efforts made by China. Thus, during his special address during the 2020 edition of the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum, Xi Jinping noted that China will work on the continuous deepening of South-South cooperation and contribute to the effort of developing countries to reduce poverty, ease the debt burden and achieve economic growth. Xi Jinping added that we must work to ensure that the international community makes the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development the central mission of international development cooperation, at the 12th BRICS Summit in November 2020. For Xi Jinping, the eradication of poverty must be a primary objective and allocate more resources to poverty reduction, education, health and infrastructure development. During the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2020, Xi Jinping also pledged this occasion what his country hosts a working group on poverty reduction through digital technologies, with the aim of unlocking their role in eradicating poverty in our region.

