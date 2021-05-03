Susan Wright vs. Jake Ellzey renews rivalry, with Donald Trump and Rick Perry as key players





It’s another showdown between Wright and Ellzey in Congressional District 6, this time with a twist.

Republican activist Susan Wright is in a runoff with State Representative Jake Ellzey to fulfill the unexpired term of late US Representative Ron Wright. Ellzey ran unsuccessfully against Ron Wright in the 2018 GOP Primary for District 6. He is now campaigning against Widow Wrights.

The contest includes more than a Wright / Ellzey contest. It is also a meeting between former President Donald Trump, who supports Wright, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who endorsed Ellzey.

The winner will chart a new course for the district, which includes parts of Tarrant, Ellis and Navarro counties. Ron Wright died in February after contracting COVID-19. Elected in November for a second term, Wright was also fighting cancer.

The low turnout expected for the second round in July on a date to be set by Governor Greg Abbott belies what will be an intense campaign. Republican voters say they want a fighter to help party leaders as they attempt to take back control of the United States House next year.

The exchange between the campaigns has already started.

Wrights’ post-election statement was moderate.

I look forward to making my point with voters in the second round, winning and representing 6th District with the real Conservative leadership they deserve, she said in a prepared statement.

Susan Wright, congressional candidate for District 6, speaks to reporters during a brief press conference during her election party. Susan Wright’s election night was held at El Primos in Mansfield on May 1, 2021 (Steve Hamm / Special Contributor) (Steve Hamm)

Wright, 58, was unavailable for comment on Sunday.

But his chief consultant, Matthew Langston, landed on Ellzey.

State Representative Jake Ellzey is an opportunistic RINO who took money from Never-Trumpers like Bill Kristol, criticized our Senator Ted Cruz and flip-flopped on amnesty, a he wrote.

Langston said Ellzey voted for a gas tax hike and, at a 2020 States House Candidates Forum, said there were no good when asked about government funded school vouchers.

The Ellzeys campaign said lawmakers are against tax increases and support school choice, but not government eligibility programs. The bill cited by the Wrights campaign as a tax increase was an existing tax on rental cars and the vote was needed to alleviate confusion over how it was collected, campaign consultant Ellzey said. Ellzey voted for Trump in his presidential races.

Ellzey is now a winless 0-3 against the Wright family, Langston said, after second place to Ron in the 2018 primary, Ron in the second round of 2018, and now Susan in the 2021 special and he’s going to make one. 0 clean. -4 sweep next month in the second round.

Jake Ellzey visits supporters and sympathizers on election night. Jake Ellzey’s election night was held at Dove Nest restaurant in Waxahachie on May 1, 2021 (Steve Hamm / Special Contributor) (Steve Hamm)

Ellzey told the Dallas Morning News he is staying positive.

We need to unite, not tear each other apart with infighting, Ellzey said. That’s why I’m not talking about anyone else. I’m just talking about what I see is important in this country and where we will go from here.

Ellzeys consultant Craig Murphy said he looked forward to a full debate on the issues and criticized Wright for not showing up at many District 6 forums.

Everyone will wait and see if she’s ready to show up for the debates, Murphy said. How can you handle the likes of AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] if you can’t argue?

Wright finished first in the 23-person race for District 6 in part thanks to support from Trumps.

Last week, a day before the early voting ended, Trump surprised Wright and followed him with a public telephone meeting sponsored by the anti-tax group called the Club for Growth.

Trump is the biggest name in Republican politics, and his support gives Wright credibility with Trump voters and ultra-conservatives who might be drawn to a short ballot. That makes her more than a widowed candidate and a GOP activist. She’s now part of the Trump team and the America First agenda.

We won all counties on election day, Langston said. The main factor is how strong Trump’s endorsement was. Our main goal is to get this information out to voters.

Trump’s support came in the 11th hour, and some voters may have been confused about Trump’s relationship with other candidates running in Trump’s path, including the ministry’s former chief of staff of Health and Human Services Brian Harrison, who was supported by at least 100 former Trump administration officials.

Ellzey, 51, will have to counter Trump’s approval, either with people like Perry or with his own political gifts.

I continue to lead the same campaign that I have always fought, said Ellzey, who is a retired naval commander and combat veteran. I thought the president had done a great job, and there were a lot of candidates calling out and hoping he would approve them. And so he approved of Susan.

Ellzey said he expects Trump voters to support his campaign as well.

In his favor, Ellzey represents a district of Texas House which is anchored in Ellis County, where he lives, and which has a significant percentage of the votes of the districts. But Wright is from Arlington, inside the county that is home to most of the district’s voters.

Ellzey promised a positive campaign.

But he is sure to face a barrage of political attacks from Wright and his supporters, including the leadership of the Club for Growth.

The Club for Growth has funded media ads and direct mail that make Ellzey an anti-Trump Republican who does not support the agenda of former presidents. Perry responded, guaranteeing the attacks on Ellzey were bogus.

Ellzey is hoping his positive message will resist whatever is triggered by Wright and his supporters. He criticized the attack on him by the Club for Growth, suggesting that the group’s efforts could have resulted in Democrat Jana Sanchez making the second round.

If people were worried that this was a Republican race against Democrats and overthrowing this district, why would they go after another Republican and just one of them? Ellzey asked. So you will need to ask the Club for Growth why they did this.

Ellzey says he came through the attacks as a stronger candidate.

I weathered the storm and did it successfully, he said. It should be a lesson for people outside our community that we don’t like it here. And that’s not the way we win races in our party.

