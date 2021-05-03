Government for the introduction of modern technology to end allegations of rigging: Fawad





ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the government wanted to introduce modern technology into the electoral process to end the rigging controversy forever.

Free and fair elections were a prerequisite for democracy and the use of electronic voting machines was one way to achieve this goal, he said at a press conference accompanied by the Prime Minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first international cricket captain to advocate for the introduction of neutral referees into cricket. He said that after neutral referees and the introduction of new technology, the controversy over referee bias in the country’s electoral process would be banned.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government wanted to introduce similar fairness into the electoral process and the use of electronic voting machines was supposed to achieve this goal. He recalled that the Prime Minister, during his first speech to the National Assembly, after assuming the charge of his office, went to the headquarters of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and proposed the formation of a committee to investigate allegations of rigging.

He said that after the 2013 election, then-leaders took four years and one seat to form a committee to investigate the allegations of rigging. He said that PML-N claimed that in 2018 the RTS system failed and the committees were asked to provide details of the failure of the RTS and the failure to submit Form 45 to the committee, but they did not. have not.

He said that after the 2018 election, 25 petitions regarding the rigging were filed in Punjab, of which 13 were by PTI candidates and only 11 by the PML-N. He said that in the recent goodbye elections in Karachi, the PML-N accused the PPP of rigging. Fawad said the PTI did its best for an open vote in the March senatorial elections, which was also agreed in the Democracy Charter signed between the PML-N and the PPP.

He said the PML-N in 2015 was also in favor of open voting in Senate elections, but when Imran Khan suggested this, they turned 180 degrees and began to oppose it.

He said that Yusuf Raza Gilan’s election as a senator and his defeat as Senate Speaker sparked controversy on both occasions. He said Imran Khan wanted political parties to sit together to finalize electoral reforms and also tweeted for talks on electoral reforms.

The minister said the PTI is keen to introduce new technologies and electronic voting machines capable of delivering results within half an hour, which would help increase the confidence of the people, political parties and the intelligentsia in the process. electoral.

He said that the PML-N has declared itself opposed to the negotiations and that the Pakistan Election Commission should decide to reform the electoral system and that this position amounts to undermining the authority of Parliament. He said that respect for the vote could not be restored until Parliament was respected.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal had not seen the electronic voting machines and had rejected their use. He said the scientists who prepared EVDs were assets of the nation and should be encouraged for their invention.

Fawad Hussain said it was a fact that the PML-N had always come to power through conspiracies, but the time had come to rise above self-interest and think about the future of the country.

Responding to questions from the media, Fawad Hussain said the government wanted to carry out electoral reforms with consensus and that the opposition was needed to play its role in this regard.

The minister said that if the PPP and PML-N were not in favor of the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and their candidates in the elections, they should come forward and openly oppose it.

He said the government enjoys a majority in the National Assembly and the Senate and therefore does not require the support of opposition parties for general electoral reforms, but for constitutional reforms their support is necessary for both constitutional amendments.

Referring to the PML-N’s opposition to the use of electronic voting machines in the upcoming elections, the minister insisted that instead of rejecting it, they should seek the advice of their own experts. techniques.

He also referred to the attempts made by the government on several occasions and the non-cooperation of the opposition as the PPP had appointed Naveed Qamar as the focal point with regard to the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms while the PML-N had not responded to the letter written by the NA Loudspeaker.

He said the prime minister, the speaker of the National Assembly and federal ministers were calling on the opposition for electoral reforms.

Responding to a question, the minister said that one of those forms was that the demarcation would be done on the basis of the population and the voters in each constituency would be equally distributed to end the disparity of voters in the constituencies.

The Minister also ruled out the possibility of hacking the EVMs, they would not be connected to the Internet as such and would be in an autonomous position. He said that, therefore, the chances of hacking were zero.

