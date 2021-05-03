UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts to anti-Glazer protests, says he understands the strength of people’s sentiment – Sports News, Firstpost

Fans invaded Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch on Sunday as part of a protest against United owners, the United States-based Glazer family.

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understands ‘the strength of people’s sentiment’ about football and club ownership as police open an investigation into the protest which led to the postponement of the Premier League clash from Manchester United at home in Liverpool.

Fans invaded Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch on Sunday as part of a protest against United owners, the United States-based Glazer family. Greater Manchester Police said one of their officers needed emergency treatment in hospital.

Anger at the Glazers was rekindled by United’s role in a failed European Super League (ESL) project, which collapsed in 48 hours last month after a backlash from fans, players, and players. governments and governing bodies.

Johnson, speaking on Monday during a campaign visit to the northeastern town of Hartlepool, where a May 6 parliamentary by-election is being held, said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to ‘have disruptive behavior, manifestations of this kind.

“But on the other hand, I understand the strength of people’s feelings.

“And I think it’s a good thing that we’ve been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League will not be appreciated by the people of this country or by this government.”

Hundreds of fans managed to force their way into the ground, chanting “we want the Glazers out”.

Large numbers of supporters had also gathered outside the stadium and clashes took place with police as they moved to disperse the crowd, with objects thrown at officers and horses.

‘Carefree and dangerous’

Two officers were injured, one of whom “was attacked with a bottle and sustained a severe cut to his face, requiring emergency treatment in hospital,” according to a statement from Greater Manchester Police.

Deputy Chief Constable Russ Jackson criticized the “reckless and dangerous” behavior of supporters implicated in acts of violence.

A United statement said: “Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we fully recognize the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

“However, we regret the disruption of the team and the actions that put other supporters, staff and the police at risk.

“We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any further investigation.”

The Premier League said that while understanding the “force of sentiment” of supporters, it condemned “all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespassing, particularly in view of the COVID-19[female[feminine violations “.

Manchester City could have been crowned Premier League champions on Sunday if United had lost the game.

The Premier League have said a new date for the game will be announced “in due course”.

United and Liverpool have reportedly been two of the main drivers behind the Super League project. He sought to ensure top-level European football for 15 founding members every season without the need to qualify on the pitch.

In a rare public statement, United co-chair Joel Glazer apologized to fans last month for signing up to ESL.

“You have clearly expressed your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We were wrong and we want to show that we can fix things,” he said.