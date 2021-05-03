Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts to anti-Glazer protests, says he understands the strength of people’s sentiment – Sports News, Firstpost
Fans invaded Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch on Sunday as part of a protest against United owners, the United States-based Glazer family.
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. AP
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understands ‘the strength of people’s sentiment’ about football and club ownership as police open an investigation into the protest which led to the postponement of the Premier League clash from Manchester United at home in Liverpool.
Fans invaded Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch on Sunday as part of a protest against United owners, the United States-based Glazer family. Greater Manchester Police said one of their officers needed emergency treatment in hospital.
Anger at the Glazers was rekindled by United’s role in a failed European Super League (ESL) project, which collapsed in 48 hours last month after a backlash from fans, players, and players. governments and governing bodies.
Johnson, speaking on Monday during a campaign visit to the northeastern town of Hartlepool, where a May 6 parliamentary by-election is being held, said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to ‘have disruptive behavior, manifestations of this kind.
“But on the other hand, I understand the strength of people’s feelings.
“And I think it’s a good thing that we’ve been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League will not be appreciated by the people of this country or by this government.”
Hundreds of fans managed to force their way into the ground, chanting “we want the Glazers out”.
Large numbers of supporters had also gathered outside the stadium and clashes took place with police as they moved to disperse the crowd, with objects thrown at officers and horses.
‘Carefree and dangerous’
Two officers were injured, one of whom “was attacked with a bottle and sustained a severe cut to his face, requiring emergency treatment in hospital,” according to a statement from Greater Manchester Police.
Deputy Chief Constable Russ Jackson criticized the “reckless and dangerous” behavior of supporters implicated in acts of violence.
A United statement said: “Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we fully recognize the right to free expression and peaceful protest.
“However, we regret the disruption of the team and the actions that put other supporters, staff and the police at risk.
“We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any further investigation.”
The Premier League said that while understanding the “force of sentiment” of supporters, it condemned “all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespassing, particularly in view of the COVID-19[female[feminine violations “.
Manchester City could have been crowned Premier League champions on Sunday if United had lost the game.
The Premier League have said a new date for the game will be announced “in due course”.
United and Liverpool have reportedly been two of the main drivers behind the Super League project. He sought to ensure top-level European football for 15 founding members every season without the need to qualify on the pitch.
In a rare public statement, United co-chair Joel Glazer apologized to fans last month for signing up to ESL.
“You have clearly expressed your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We were wrong and we want to show that we can fix things,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]