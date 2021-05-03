Facebook’s Supervisory Board to Announce Decision on Donald Trump Ban on May 5





Former President Donald Trump could make a comeback on Facebook and Instagram very soon following an announcement from the body that oversees content bans for social media sites.

The Supervisory Board tweeted on Monday that it would reveal its decision on Trump’s suspensions on Wednesday, May 5. There is no information yet on whether he will be allowed to re-access his accounts or whether the ban will be extended.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, following the deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6. He was also banned from Twitter, but there is no indication that the site is considering reinstating him.

“The Supervisory Board will announce its decision on the matter concerning former U.S. President Trump on its website at https://oversightboard.com/news on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT,” the board said. administration on Twitter.

According to its own description, the council “makes decisions about what content Facebook and Instagram should allow or remove, based on respect for freedom of expression and human rights.”

The Supervisory Board has the power to overturn Facebook’s decision to ban Trump and received more than 9,000 public submissions on the matter last month, according to CNN.

– Supervisory Board (@OversightBoard) May 3, 2021

The former president was suspended “indefinitely” on January 7, but Facebook referred the matter to the Supervisory Board for review. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained the unprecedented move in a blog post at the time.

“We believe that the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Therefore, we are extending the block that we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Trump has communicated widely through press releases since leaving office on Jan.20, but he has occasionally shared posts on Gab, a social media site popular with Conservatives. These, however, have been rare.

Her Facebook page currently has over 32.8 million likes and she gained more followers right after her suspension. The most recent post is from January 6 – the day rioters violated the Capitol. He called on the rioters to “remain peaceful”.

Trump was a more frequent Twitter user, however, and had more than 88 million subscribers. The chief financial officer (CFO) of the social media company, Ned Segal, said Trump’s ban was permanent.

“The way our policies work, when you’re taken off the platform, you’re taken off the platform,” Segal told CNBC on February 10.

“Whether you are a commentator, a CFO, or a former or current public servant. Remember that our policies are designed to ensure that people do not incite violence, and if anyone does. fact, we have to remove from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back, ”he added.

Newsweek has requested comments from former President Trump and Facebook’s supervisory board.

Former President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a panel discussion at the White House State Dining Room June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump remains suspended from Facebook and Instagram. Alex Wong / Getty Images

