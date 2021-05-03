UK news: China has 143 billion UK assets – from nuclear power to ads | Politics | New





Investors based in China or Hong Kong now control or are minority shareholders in nearly 200 UK companies, according to an analysis of business data. Key pieces of infrastructure include the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, Heathrow Airport, Northumbrian Water, pub retailer Greene King and Superdrug.

The Sunday Times analysis found that investors based in the Communist state of Xi Jinping hold nearly £ 57 billion of shares in the UK’s 100 largest listed companies. Topping the list was HSBC Bank, dominated by a 49% stake worth £ 45 billion. Chinese investors also had stakes of more than £ 1 billion in pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, oil and gas companies Shell and BP and alcohol company Diageo. The newspaper reported that other investments included at least 17 independent schools, Lotus Cars, Barnsley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City football clubs, Cineworld and Odeon UCI cinemas, the QHotels group and the Skyscanner travel website. READ MORE: “What Else Do They Want?” Scots criticize SNP for plans to re-run independence

One wrote: “(The) UK should be tougher on China or (be) in trouble.” Another said: “The question arises as to whether such a large foreign direct investment (FDI) is really in the interest of the nation? “Or rather does it simply benefit the rich who, in the final analysis, have nothing but their personal interests at heart!” And a third joked: “No incentive for anyone to invade (the) UK when everything is for sale?”

Concerns about China’s motivations to invest so heavily in infrastructure in foreign countries have been around for years. The Communist regime insists that it has no ulterior motives and that the investments of its private companies are beyond its control. This is disputed by many, including Theresa May’s former chief adviser Nick Timothy. He previously warned that China “could use its role to build weaknesses into IT systems, which will allow them to shut down UK energy production at will.”

Concerns over what role Huawei would play in building the UK’s 5G network led Boris Johnson’s government to confirm last year that all company-supplied parts would be removed. It appears that this public rebuttal has done little to prevent further Chinese investment in the UK – raising concerns about its influence in the country.







