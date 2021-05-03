President Joko Widodo to inaugurate PSEL Surabaya





Surabaya (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo is scheduled to inaugurate an Electric Power Waste Treatment Center (PSEL) in Benowo, Surabaya city, east Java, on May 6, 2021. “So this time I will check the readiness because Insya-Allah will be inaugurated by the President as the first waste treatment unit with the largest electric capacity in Indonesia,” Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi said after reviewing the PSEL Benowo on Monday. Arrived at PSEL Benowo, Eri Cahyadi went directly to the room of the control center for the treatment of waste so that it can be transformed into electricity. In fact, he also checked several operating rooms. Some of the discolored or peeling paint in a number of rooms was immediately requested to be repainted. The floor that looked dirty was also immediately asked to be cleaned immediately. According to Eri Cahyadi’s observations, all systems are working well at PSEL Benowo. Even so, he admitted that he had passed on a number of small things that needed to be fixed again, like the paint that had started to get dull and there were places that were still dirty. “Everything is fine. Earlier Boiler and the turbine works well. Alhamdulillah it was working as usual, I also checked the polling station. Don’t let anything go missing, but thank goodness it’s in line with what’s in the contract, so it’s just the president’s preparation for the investiture, ”he said. According to him, the transformation of waste into electricity is going well so far. In fact, it can currently generate 11 megawatts of electricity by processing 1,000 tonnes per day. “So in the contract 1000 tonnes per day has to be turned into electricity, of course, this is very beneficial for the residents,” he said. After PSEL Benowo, the group of the mayor, Eri Cahyadi, with the head of the public works office of Bina Marga and Pematusan Kota Surabaya, Erna Purnawati and Plt. The head of the green spaces cleaning service, Anna Fajriatin, reviewed the construction of the road from the passage between the PSEL Benowo and the Gelora Bung Tomo (GBT) stadium area. In addition, they also head east, where the intersection is 4 steal 0ver Pelindo and also north of Simpang Romokalisari. “Because this is a ministerial project, I will also check. Later, I will report the progress to the President, as there are several entries in this GBT. So there are already many access routes, because it is also for U-21 World Cup. God willing, months In June of this year, it will all be over soon, ”he said.







