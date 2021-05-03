‘No compromise on finality of laws of prophecy,’ says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting. Photo: FilePM is chairing a meeting in response to a resolution passed by the European Parliament a few days ago. Participants at the meeting agreed to respond to the European Union’s reservations. Participants say the trade deal SPG Plus has nothing to do with profanity laws.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Monday that the government will not compromise on laws relating to the purpose of prophecy, sources said.

The Prime Minister’s comments at a meeting he chaired that included key cabinet ministers. It was called in response to a resolution passed by the European Parliament a few days ago calling for a review of Pakistan’s SPG Plus status.

The participants, during the meeting, decided to respond to the reservations of the European Union. It was also unanimously decided that the protection of minorities in the country would be ensured.

Participants, sources said, said the SPG Plus trade deal had nothing to do with blasphemy laws.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan would suffer a loss of $ 3 billion if SPG Plus status is revoked, sources said.

Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for a review of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status, saying it had been found that laws (which it called discriminatory) against minorities and fundamental rights, were increasing.

The resolution was presented by Renew Europe, a pro-European liberal political group in the European Parliament. It was adopted by a majority of 681 votes to six.

“ The resolution reflects a lack of understanding ”

In response to the European Parliament’s resolution, the Foreign Ministry expressed its disappointment at this development.

The speech in the European Parliament reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan and the wider Muslim world. The unwarranted comments about Pakistan’s judicial system and national laws are regrettable, a statement from the OP read.

Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination, the ministry added. Foreign Affairs.

The OP said Pakistan is proud of its minorities who enjoy equal rights and full protection of fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. Judicial and administrative mechanisms and remedies are in place to guard against any violation of human rights.

Pakistan has played an active role in promoting freedom of religion or belief, tolerance and interfaith harmony. At a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must demonstrate a common will to combat xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence based on religion or belief and work together to strengthen peaceful coexistence. >>

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos