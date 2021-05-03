Project Lincoln mocks Trump, claiming he lost to ‘swamp’





Lincoln Project mocks former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook Oversight Board for commenting on Trump ban Wednesday Rubio keeps door open on White House candidacy Lincoln Project mocks Trump, claiming he lost against ‘swamp’, McConnell MORE in new attack announcement, declaring former president ‘played’ by Republican establishment in Washington, DC

“The swamp won, Donald,” says a narrator as the ad opens with clips of snapping turtles, alligators and other swamp-living animals pouncing on unsuspecting prey.

Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLincoln Project mocks Trump, claiming he lost to ‘swamp’, McConnell The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Emergent BioSolutions – Biden’s selling point goes to Virginia and Louisiana Vaccine hesitation among lawmakers slows return to normalcy on Capitol Hill MORE consultants in Washington are making a lot of money using your name, “he continues.” We don’t know if Mitch gets cut. But what do you think, Donald? ”

The video then shows a clip of McConnell (R-Ky.), The Senate Minority Leader, pledging his support for Trump at last year’s Republican National Convention and calling the former president “my friend Donald Trump. “.

“You’re playing yourself,” the ad says. “He chooses candidates who are loyal to him. They brought you a small bowl to hold in your little hands, and you fell in love with it.

The “little bowl” search refers to the inaugural National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Champion for Freedom Award. NRSC Chairman Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Visited Trump’s compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida earlier this year to present the award to Trump.

The pair posed for a photo after Trump received the award, showing the former president beaming with excitement.

President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border and protected our constitutional rights, Scott said. We are grateful for his service to our country and are honored to present him with the NRSC’s inaugural Champion for Freedom Award.

The @NRSC presented an award to Donald Trump. Over the weekend, Trump called the Senate Leader @LeaderMcConnell a stupid son of a bitch. Below is the photo of @SenRickScott presenting the award to Trump, included in an email the nrsc sent this morning. pic.twitter.com/VCr3a4gy0C

Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 12, 2021

Project Lincoln in its new ad says Trump’s Republicans “laugh at you, right down to the bank.”

“Maybe you shouldn’t be running again,” the ad concludes. “Maybe Mitch McConnell’s power over the GOP is just too strong. Maybe what McConnell and the rest of Washington are saying is true: that Trump is done.”

Since stepping down, Trump has denounced McConnell and the Senate GOP for not supporting him and his unproven allegations of a rigged election in 2020. He called the Kentucky Republican a “weak” leader. and political hacking.

McConnell, following the murderous Jan.6 siege on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, blamed Trump for the riots and suggested he could still be held criminally responsible for offenses committed during his tenure.

Trump urged his supporters, the majority of whose polls still support him in the Republican establishment, should give him money and the Republican primary candidates he supports rather than those backed by McConnell.

In March, Trump and the Republican National Committee also clashed over whether the campaign wing of the GOP had the legal right to use the Trumps name in its fundraising efforts.







