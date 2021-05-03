Duterte to China Xi Jinping: Filipinos are hungry; let them fish in peace

MANILA, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to simply let Filipinos fish in peace in the western Philippine Sea.

I told him: we have no argument. So leave the fishermen alone because they have to eat, Duterte said in Filipino in his pre-recorded briefing that aired late Monday night.

I know it’s yours according to you. I have heard this several times. But you know, you must also have heard about people being hungry, Duterte continued, further recalling what he said to Xi.

Filipinos are hungry and you are not oblivious to this fact. So please just allow our fishermen to fish in peace, so there is no need to worry. If there is one, a brew, you call our attention and we can speak immediately to resolve the issue, he added.

Duterte made his request to China weeks after the National Western Philippine Sea Task Force (NTF-WPS) reported the presence of more than 200 Chinese ships, including some from the Maritime Militia near the Julian Felipe Reef. .

The reef is well within the exclusive economic zone of the country.

Contrary to claims by Chinese authorities, Chinese vessels in the area are not fishing vessels as one of the vessels spotted was actually a Houbei-class vessel carrying missiles. This deterred several Filipino fishermen from setting sail, prompting the Philippine government to deploy vessels to secure them.

Dutertes’ remarks on Monday were also part of his response to Criticisms by former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario and former Senior Deputy Supreme Court Judge Antonio Carpio that he was not prioritizing Filipino interests in the western Philippine Sea.

Duterte and the two former Aquino administration officials had previously grappled with the issue, as Carpio said it looked like Malacaang was being executed. like a headless chicken regarding the maritime dispute with China.

Carpios made the statement in response to a question from Duterte if anything happened if the Philippines asked the United Nations to pressure China to accept the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in La Hague.

The court ruled that the Philippines should have exclusive rights to the western Philippine Sea, saying China’s nine-dash land claim has no historical and legal basis.

