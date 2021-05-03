Turkey and Egypt: improving relations – or another setback for Erdogan?

In a complete reversal of sound incessant attacks against the Egyptian government since Revolution and coup of 2013Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a massive media and diplomatic campaign to restore relations with Egypt.

Talks planned for this week could open the door to closer relations and help end a battle for control in Libya, where Egypt and Turkey have supported opposing forces.

Erdogan’s ruling AKP party recently offers a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt. But Erdogan finds himself increasingly isolated and confronted with a serious economic crisis at home. Turkish lira already weak approached an all-time low against the US dollar last week, after President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide.

“Erdogan faces a new US administration that won’t spoil him,” former Egyptian MP Mostafa El Feky said Told an Egyptian news program. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentionned last month, as his country seeks to improve diplomatic relations with Egypt.

Related coverage May 3, 2021 11:19 am

But Egypt, while open to dialogue, is skeptical of Turkey’s overtures. “Official statements are not enough, and they must be backed up with actions, and I can also say that actions are the only way to restore relations with Turkey to their normal position,” mentionned Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Egypt wants Turkey to recognize the June 2013 revolution that toppled the Muslim Brotherhood-led government led by Erdogan ally Mohammad Morsi. Turkey would accepted this condition.

It was the overthrow that destroyed Egyptian-Turkish relations. Erdogan has supported Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood and has repeatedly criticized the Egyptian government. He also supported Morsi after authorities arrested him and charged him with a series of crimes, including inciting violence against protesters while he was in office. He was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Egypt excluded The Turkish Ambassador in response.

Erdogan then continued to criticize Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. In 2019, Erdogan interrogates Morsi’s death, which occurred during a court hearing, calling al-Sisi a murderer. “I don’t think this is normal,” he said.

In February 2019, Erdogan mentionned he would never be reconciled with Sissi.

Under Erdogan, Turkey became isolated, which became more evident when Egypt launched the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum EMGF in 2019, including Greece, Cyprus, France, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. The United States and the European Union serve as permanent observers. The European Union has also taken more than measures against Turkey. It imposes economic and political sanctions over Turkey’s unilateral gas exploration in waters that Cyprus and Greece already claim. Turkey’s economic woes have also been empire by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, President Biden recognition of the Armenian genocide by the Ottomans sets off an angry response from Ankara. Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called it an “unfortunate and unfair statement” which will affect “[e]everything we do with the United States. But the conflict between Egypt and Turkey runs deeper than a simple political quarrel. turkey hosts more than 20,000 Muslim Brotherhood supporters, some of whom are wanted by the Egyptian authorities for participation in terrorist activities.

In addition, Turkey also hosts a number of Muslim Brotherhoods.operated Television networks. Until given Last orders at calm their critics, these points of sale focused only on the distribution made videos about violence or protests taking place in Egypt.

The Turkish authorities never asked them to shut down their networks, but asked them to calm down the criticisms against the Egyptian authorities, Ayman Nour, an ally of the Muslim Brotherhood and head of Turkish television El Sharq, Told Al Jazeera Mubasher Information Network.

“I see a few comments here and there about it, and rumors that Turkey was selling [out] the Egyptian opposition “, mentionned Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu. But he acknowledged that “the world is changing at a rapid pace, so does foreign policy … We have to be entrepreneurs and we have to find solutions to disputes.”

Erdogan’s interventionist and authoritarian policies left him without regional allies. His attempt at rapprochement with Egypt signals an act of despair.

Unlike Erdogan statements, many Egyptians are not so enthusiastic about restoring relations with Turkey, given the neo-Ottoman ideology dominant among Ankara’s rulers and the role the country played in supporting the terrorists there. In addition, the Egyptian authorities regard Erdogan’s government as a partisan an Islamist ideology and a terrorist group took into consideration the main enemy of the country. As a result, improving relations with Erdogan is not high on Egypt’s agenda and may not happen.

Principal Investigator of the Terrorism Investigation Project Hany ghoraba is an Egyptian writer, political analyst and counterterrorism at Al Ahram weekly, author of The Egyptian Arab Spring: the long and winding road to democracy and a regular contributor to the BBC.

A version of this article was originally posted by The Terrorism Investigation Project.