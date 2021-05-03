Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi thanks the EU for its support in the fight against Covid during talks with the President of the European Commission

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, according to a statement.

India’s continued efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic were discussed.

Modi expressed his gratitude to the EU and its member states for mobilizing early support for India’s fight against the pandemic.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “addressed the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen and thanked the EU for its support and assistance to India’s response to COVID. We discussed the India-EU leaders meeting on May 8th. I am convinced that the meeting will give new impetus to our strategic partnership ”.

The two sides noted that the India-EU strategic partnership has gained new momentum since the last summit in July, he said, adding that the leaders had agreed that the next India-EU leaders meeting on May 8 in virtual was an important opportunity. to give new impetus to their already multifaceted relationship.

“The India-EU leaders’ meeting will be the first meeting in the EU + 27 format and reflects the common ambition of both sides to further strengthen the India-EU strategic partnership,” the statement said.

