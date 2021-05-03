NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani NBC Donald Trump Ukraine New York City Rudolph Giuliani





The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NBC News all published similar corrections to stories about former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and his dealings with Ukraine.

The corrections, to articles that appeared on Thursday or Friday, include information according to which the former mayor of New York had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American elections.

Saturday’s NBC online fix was the most comprehensive, and it required both the title and the start of a story published a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it was made aware of an FBI briefing on Giuliani by a source familiar with the matter, but later learned from a second source that the briefing was prepared but not delivered.

The Times story last Thursday, following last week’s raid on Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office, was broader but included the FBI report. Saturday’s correction said the article misstated whether Giuliani received the so-called defensive briefing.

The Post last Thursday said Giuliani and One America News Network had been told by the FBI that they were Russian targets. In a note attached to Saturday’s article, the Post said its report on the OAN was incorrect. The newspaper said Giuliani disputed the claim he received the briefing, so details of OAN and Giuliani were removed from their story.

It was not immediately clear why the correction indicated the Post was wrong about the NAO, but that the Giuliani report had been challenged. The Post’s Kris Coratti Kelly said in a statement Monday that it is now believed Giuliani had not been informed.

Giuliani, on Twitter, said The Times and Post must reveal their sources who lied and targeted a U.S. citizen.

None of the news agencies on Monday commented on Giuliani’s request.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos