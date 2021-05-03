AJI Claims Jokowi’s Promise Regarding Foreign Journalists’ Access to Papua





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Alliance Journalist Independent Indonesia (AJI) collects old promises President Joko Widodo Related freedom of the press of Papua which until now has never been realized. AJI’s advocacy division chief Erick Tanjung said that at the start of his first term in office, Jokowi promised him freedom. journalist foreigners and nationals to cover in Papua. “But the point is that so far this promise has never been kept by President Jokowi. That is why we are still asking the President to open access for foreign journalists to cover in Papua. Including them. National journalists and journalists from Papua, ”Erick said at the launch. AJI’s notes on the situation. Freedom of the press in Indonesia 2021, Monday (03/05/2021). Also Read: AJI: There have been 114 cases of journalist violence in Papua in the past 20 years Based on AJI’s records, during the period 2012-2015, there were at least 77 cases of access closures for journalists who will carry out their journalistic activities in Bumi Cendrawasih. In addition, AJI also noted that 74 cases required journalists to first seek permission to perform coverage in Papua. In addition, there were 56 cases of license denial. This means that journalists’ permission to conduct newspaper activities in Papua is denied. Meanwhile, of dozens of permits submitted, only 18 allow journalists to cover. “Expelled 6 cases,” Erick said. Also read: Unknown terrorist journalist AJI Jayapura: it threatens press freedom Apart from the issue of access, freedom of information in Papua also faces obstacles due to the high number of cases of violence suffered by journalists in Papua. Erick said there have been at least 114 cases of violence against journalists in Papua over the past 20 years, from 2000 to 2021.

