Nation needs ‘dollar-making sewing machine’ instead of EVD: Rana Sanaullah





President of PML-N Pubjab, Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File.PML-N, Rana Sanaullah, says the nation does not need electronic voting machines, but the “dollar-making sewing machine” of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan. wants votes through EVMs, not masses. When Shahbaz Sharif spoke about electoral, parliamentary and economic reforms, Niazi accused the PML-N of demanding the NRO, Sanaullah said.

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah criticized the PTI-led government on Monday and said the Pakistani nation does not need electronic voting machines (EVMs) but needs the “sewing machine to make dollar “from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan.

Sanaullah’s comments came in response to the government’s suggestion to introduce electoral reforms.

“The selection [prime minister] brought no relief to the masses [over the last three years] because he wants to get votes by the electronic voting machine, not by the masses, ”Sanaullah said.

Sanaullah went on to say that Imran Niazi wants “to make a living from electronic voting machines but doesn’t care about workers’ wages.”

“When Shahbaz Sharif spoke about electoral, parliamentary and economic reforms, Niazi accused the PML-N of demanding the National Reconciliation Order (NRO),” Sanaullah said. “Now sit alone and mourn your electoral reform fraud.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses need for electoral reforms after Karachi NA-249 by-election

On May 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for electoral reforms after major political parties that contested the NA-249 by-election criticized the voting process.

The prime minister said in partial polls, despite a low turnout, all parties were crying out loud and calling for rigging. It recalled a similar hue and cry after the Daska NA-75 by-election and the Senate elections.

“In fact, apart from the 1970 elections, in every election the allegations of rigging have raised doubts about the credibility of the election results,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

Returning to the 2013 general election, he said there had been 133 disputes between NA constituencies in election tribunals.

The prime minister said his party had demanded a review of only four of the 133 constituencies, and in all four “the rigging has been established”.

“But it took us a year and a 126-day dharna (sit-in) to get a judicial commission that found more than 40 faults in the conduct of the elections,” the prime minister said.

However, despite all efforts, the Prime Minister said that no “substantive” reform had been put in place.

He said the use of technology and electronic voting machines (EVMs) is the only answer to “recover the credibility of the elections”.

“I invite the opposition to sit down with us and choose from among the EVM models we have to restore the credibility of our elections,” he said.

The Prime Minister has said for a year that the federal government is asking the opposition to cooperate with it and help it reform the current electoral system.

“Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy,” added the Prime Minister.

Referring to the US presidential elections to support his case, he said: “[Former US president] Trump’s team went out of their way to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but as technology was used in the electoral process, no irregularities were found. “

Government explains its electoral reform proposals for transparent elections

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs, at a joint press conference on Monday, shared details of the government’s plan for electoral reforms to ensure transparency and accountability. fairness of the electoral process.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has proposed up to 49 amendments to the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

During Monday’s press conference, the two government officials gave an overview of what the amendments are. Awan said the reform program envisages a series of amendments to the constitution and the 2017 electoral law. He said the reform program will be presented to stakeholders, including civil society, media, councils. of the bar and associations.

As part of the reforms, the parliamentary affairs adviser said Article 103 was being amended to allow the use of electronic voting machines to verify election rigging.

He said that section 94 will be amended to give franchise right to overseas Pakistanis.

Awan stressed that there should also be democracy within political parties.

An amendment to Article 202 proposes that political parties with a representation of ten thousand members can register. A new article in 213A is also being introduced, making it compulsory for political parties to hold their annual congresses. An amendment to clause 15 will allow candidates to challenge poll workers.

It was also proposed that the electoral rolls be prepared on the basis of registration data available from NADRA. Awan said the government wanted constituency demarcation based on registered voters.

The parliamentary affairs adviser said two constitutional amendments would also be proposed with the aim of ensuring an open ballot in the Senate and allowing overseas Pakistanis to stand for election.

A major amendment proposes greater financial autonomy for the Pakistan Election Commission.

PML-N rejects offer of electoral reforms

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, responding quickly to the Prime Minister’s offer, said the party accused of rigging the Daska election was hers – and claimed the PTI had tried to “flee re-election “.

“The party accused of rigging in Daska was yours, but awam (the people) made you bite the dust TWICE despite your efforts to flee re-election,” she said.

Jibing the prime minister, Maryam said her party “came last in NA-249, so don’t worry and don’t try to sound relevant.”

“You have been REJECTED time and time again. Resign, ”she asked.

NA-249 election results

The PPP won in the NA-249 by-election held in the city’s western district on Thursday, with unofficial provisional results showing a close fight between the PML-N and the PPP in the final tally.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel collected 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who obtained 15,473, according to unofficial polling station results.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates halfway through the count, drawing public attention as they waited for the results.

The PML-N did nothing to blame the PPP for trying to fake the result, saying it would not accept the result without challenging the PCE.

After the final tally was announced, Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N said the election was “stolen” from her party.

